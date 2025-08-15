A* success for BGS art students

ART students at a Yorkshire independent school were celebrating after everyone on their A Level course gained an A*.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Dixon, Lizzie Gibbins, and Emma Makin were among those who were delighted after collecting their results at Bradford Grammar School (BGS).

Lizzie, 18, of Ilkley, paints mostly in oils and will now attend Durham University to study Social Sciences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s really nice to get this grade after a lot of hard work. You may have the skill, but you have to put the time in with a subject like Art. Whatever we wanted to do, Mrs Horsfield made it happen, which made the course so interesting.”

Emma, Sam and Lizzie celebrate their A* results

Sam, 18, of Menston, said he was looking forward to heading to Edinburgh University to study Interior Design following his art studies.

“I’m delighted with my grade,” he said. “I was inspired by the work of David Hockney and even more so when I found he’d gone to BGS!”

Emma Makin, 18, of Burley in Wharfedale, works in mixed media and will go on to take a Foundation Art course at Leeds Arts University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m very happy with my grade,” she said. “I’ve enjoyed the fact that you can experiment at BGS. There have been so many experts within the staff and mediums to try.”

Sam, Emma and Lizzie celebrating and with their art teacher, Sarah Horsfield.