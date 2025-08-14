Abdul set to study medicine after outstanding A-level results
Abdul, who attended Harehills Primary School before securing a bursary to attend The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), achieved three A*s in his A-levels in biology, chemistry and geography, plus an A* in his EPQ (Extended Project Qualification). He was also the recipient of GSAL’s inaugural Zvi Eiref award for outstanding achievement, which recognises academic accomplishments, personal growth and the potential to make a significant impact in the world. After leaving the war-torn Middle East in the late 1940s, Zvi Eiref studied at Leeds Grammar School, one of GSAL’s founding schools, before going on to have a distinguished business career in both the UK and the USA.
Although Abdul is still undecided as to which specialism he plans to pursue, he is interested in surgery. “I’m fascinated by the rapid advance of technology in the surgical field, like robotics and AI,” he said. “I’d also like to get involved in research and help potentially millions of people.”
Sue Woodroofe, Principal at GSAL said: “I have no doubt that Abdul will live up to Zvi Eiref’s inspiring example of hard work, determination and resilience. It has been a pleasure to see him grow over his time at the school, both academically as well as personally. We congratulate Abdul for his outstanding achievements and wish him all the very best.”