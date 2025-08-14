Abdul set to study medicine after outstanding A-level results

Leeds student Abdul is determined to “impact lives” when he takes up a place to study medicine at the University of Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdul, who attended Harehills Primary School before securing a bursary to attend The Grammar School at Leeds (GSAL), achieved three A*s in his A-levels in biology, chemistry and geography, plus an A* in his EPQ (Extended Project Qualification). He was also the recipient of GSAL’s inaugural Zvi Eiref award for outstanding achievement, which recognises academic accomplishments, personal growth and the potential to make a significant impact in the world. After leaving the war-torn Middle East in the late 1940s, Zvi Eiref studied at Leeds Grammar School, one of GSAL’s founding schools, before going on to have a distinguished business career in both the UK and the USA.

Although Abdul is still undecided as to which specialism he plans to pursue, he is interested in surgery. “I’m fascinated by the rapid advance of technology in the surgical field, like robotics and AI,” he said. “I’d also like to get involved in research and help potentially millions of people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad