Academy Trust confirms it is considering merging two of its primary schools

Horizon Academy Trust has confirmed it is currently considering merging two of its Hull primary schools into one integrated academy.

As well as both being a part of the Horizon Academy Trust, Cavendish and Gillshill Primary Schools are both located on the same site in the Sutton Ings suburb of Hull.

In recent days the trust, which consists of seven schools, has announced a public consultation process regarding a potential merging of the two academies.

Horizon Academy Trust told the LDRS that “no final decisions have been made” on the future of the two schools and that “the Department for Education will ultimately determine whether the merger will proceed.”

It is understood that if the merger were to take place the new school is likely to be called ‘Cavendish Gillshill Primary School’ and would retain the students from both schools.

The ongoing consultation will assess if there an appetite within the community to bring the schools together under one name.

On the consultation, the trust told the LDRS: “As part of the consultation process, we are actively seeking feedback from the local community.

“We value the input of both the Cavendish and Gillshill school communities and look forward to hearing their perspectives on this important proposal.”