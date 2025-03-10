Anglotec Academy launches £1.5 million global scholarship initiative

Anglotec Academy, previously known as Anglolang, a renowned language school with a 38- year history, today announced a ground-breaking £1.5 million global scholarship program designed to support aspiring students and promote social integration through education.

Transformative Educational Opportunity

As well as traditional language training, Anglotec Academy is expanding its mission to provide additional GCSE and digital technology courses. “Our scholarship initiative is about building bridges, empowering individuals, and fostering community integration,” said Thomas Bui,Managing Director.

Anglotec Academy, Scarborough

Key Highlights:• Total Scholarship Fund: £1,500,000• Duration: 24 months• Special Collaboration: North Yorkshire Council partnership• Additional Council Scholarship: £100,000 for local residents

Strategic Partnership for Social Inclusion

In collaboration with North Yorkshire Virtual School, Anglotec Academy aims to support non English-speaking residents, enabling them to develop vital communication and life skills.

Vision and Impact

Osman receiving his scholarship award