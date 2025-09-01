Articulate Drama School and Casting Agency expands to York – new venue opens November 2025

Articulate Drama School and Casting Agency expands to York

Articulate Drama School and Casting Agency, a leading UK-based drama school and casting agency based in Shipley, has announced the opening of a new venue in York at York College in November 2025. Prospective students can book a free trial now.

The expansion brings their acclaimed drama, screen-acting, and performing arts training to the heart of North Yorkshire, offering young people drama classes and a pathway into TV and film careers.

Founded in 2013 by former lawyer, Stacey Burrows, Articulate Agency has grown into one of the UK’s leading acting agencies alongside its established acting schools across the Yorkshire region.

Articulate has cultivated a reputation for delivering high‑quality instruction—taught by working actors with real industry experience—and providing students unmatched opportunities through its integrated casting agency.

19-year-old Yousef Naseer - big cast roles in Virdee (BBC) and is the next Man Like Mobeen season (BBC).

Articulate students have achieved exceptional successes, cast in landmark feature productions and in career-making roles, including parts in the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie and the hugely-anticipated HBO Harry Potter series.

Its talent star across all major TV networks, including Netflix, Sky, ITV, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO, and the BBC, as well as independent and major UK and US film studios, and are trusted by Disney, Universal, and Fox.

Recent successes include cast roles in Netflix’s phenomenal Adolescence; the show’s casting director praised Articulate for its “crucial training” and support of young actors.

Student Iyla Sundarsingh McKaig, 18, was just announced as a series regular in the upcoming Netflix series Unaccustomed Earth, which is filming in New York.

Matilda Firth from Articulate Agency has secured multiple Hollywood Roles. Here is Matilda with Patrick Dempsey.

Articulate also secured the 17-year-old West Yorkshire actor Austin Haynes the role of Tom in the original BBC drama Unforgivable from multi-award-winning screenwriter, Jimmy McGovern. Austin first started acting classes at Articulate aged seven. Articulate has secured him roles in other major TV shows such as Netflix’s Adolescence, and in feature films including Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning, Giant and George Clooney’s The Boys in The Boat.

One of its fast-rising stars is 10-year-old West Yorkshire actor Matilda Firth, who has featured in major Hollywood films, including Wolf Man starring Julia Garner, Subservience starring Megan Fox, and in the second series of Nicole Kidman’s Hulu series, Nine Perfect Strangers.

Yousef Naseer, 19, from Bradford, is another young star who has had prominent roles in the BBC’s Virdee, and BBC’s Man Like Mobeen, after several roles in children’s TV, including CBBC’s The Dumping Ground.

From November 2025, the York location will provide weekly drama and screen acting classes, suitable for all levels, from complete beginners to experienced performers.

York Free Trials Are Available Now

Stacey Burrows Founder and Managing Director of Articulate said: “Our York venue will offer group screen acting classes and students will have access to additional training, too, such as the prestigious LAMDA syllabus, 121 coaching and additional exclusive workshops.”

She added: “Our expansion into York is a reflection of our mission to bring professional-calibre drama training and career pathways to regional grassroot talent. We’re immensely proud of the children and young people we support. Regardless of professional ambition, acting classes are incredibly enriching with far-ranging benefit. It boosts self-confidence and self-esteem, empathy and social skills, strengthens memory, reading skills and teaches self-sufficiency and team work. York will be another dynamic hub where young performers can shine, grow, and connect, as well as have support and access to real industry opportunities.”

The school also continues to champion diversity and inclusion. As spotlighted by The Guardian, Articulate has played a critical role in empowering actors from working-class and underrepresented backgrounds.

New students can book a free trial by ringing the Drama School on 01274 916635 to speak to Hannah, the Drama School Manager.