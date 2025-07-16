Barkerend maintains 'Outstanding’ standards after recent Ofsted inspection

Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy is celebrating after the school was commended by Ofsted for maintaining the exceptional standards previously recognised in its last Ofsted inspection, when the school was judged to be ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Ofsted no longer awards schools an overall effectiveness grade, the latest inspection report highlights the same high standards of academic excellence, teaching, character development and behaviour that resulted in the school’s previous ‘Outstanding’ rating.

The Ofsted report, published this week, follows an inspection at the school on 17 and 18 June 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exemplary report praises ‘The school’s nurturing environment’ that ‘fosters pupils’ intrinsic motivation to learn more, take pride in their development and strive for success.’ It states that ‘Pupils thrive at this school’ and that ‘The work they produce across the curriculum is of a high standard.’

Principal Ann Winter and Barkerend pupils celebrate their fantastic Ofsted inspection results.

The inspectors were fulsome in their acclaim for the school, commenting that ‘The school has high ambitions and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Pupils consistently meet these ambitions and achieve very well.’ Inspectors complimented pupils’ exceptional behaviour and conduct, stating: ‘Skilled and dedicated staff address behaviour needs with clarity, fairness and consistency. As a result, the school is a respectful and conducive learning environment where positive behaviour is the norm.’

The report highlights the success of the school’s extensive personal development programme, identifying the ‘Numerous extra-curricular clubs’ that ‘help pupils discover and develop their talents and interests beyond the classroom’ and the ‘wide range of leadership roles’ that ‘allow pupils to take responsibility and make a positive difference in the school community.’ The report also praises the school’s close links with the wider community, stating that ‘The school forges strong community links that enrich pupils' personal development. Pupils regularly raise money for local charities, fostering empathy and a sense of social responsibility.’

Inspectors commended the expertise of staff and the high standard of teaching, commenting that ‘Staff are well trained and expertly teach the school’s phonics programme’ and that ‘New learning is introduced in an engaging and purposeful way.’ They also complimented the school’s curriculum, saying it had been ‘carefully designed to ignite pupils’ interest and provide meaningful opportunities for development across subjects.’ Inspectors noted that ‘Pupils’ special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are identified quickly’ and that ‘Staff are knowledgeable and adapt the curriculum effectively in ways that are just right for each pupil.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report praises the school for its ‘culture that is proactive, open and collaborative’ and its focus on continuous development. Inspectors noted that ‘Staff at all levels feel empowered to reflect, share ideas and work together to make meaningful improvements’ and that ‘The school’s ambitious approach helps to ensure that each aspect of the school’s provision is closely monitored and continuously improved.’

The school’s governance and leadership also received high acclaim, with inspectors noting that ‘Governors, including representatives from the trust, have a clear understanding of the school’s strengths and areas for development’ and that they are ‘well informed and fulfil their roles and responsibilities well.’

Ann Winter, Principal at Barkerend Primary Leadership Academy, said:

“We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the exceptional standards that continue to define our school. This report is a testament to the hard work, dedication and ambition of our entire school community – from our skilled and passionate staff, to our incredible pupils, whose enthusiasm for learning and exemplary behaviour were so clearly praised by inspectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is especially encouraging to see Ofsted highlight our nurturing environment, strong community values and the high quality of education we provide – including our broad curriculum, effective support for pupils with SEND and extensive personal development opportunities.

“We are deeply grateful to our parents and carers for their ongoing support, and to our governors and the team at Star Academies for their continued guidance. As always, we remain fully committed to providing a caring, inspiring and inclusive education where every child is empowered to thrive and reach their full potential.”