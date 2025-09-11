Barnsley Academy receives prestigious UNICEF UK Gold Award

Barnsley Academy is set to receive the prestigious UNICEF UK Gold Award, as part of the charity’s Rights Respecting School programme.

UNICEF – the world’s leading organisation working for children and their rights – grants the Rights Respecting Schools Award (RRSA) to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults, children and young people to respect the rights of others in school.

Gold is the highest accolade given by UNICEF UK and shows a deep and thorough commitment to children’s rights at all levels of school life. Only 8% of secondary schools in England have achieved the Gold Award, with Barnsley Academy becoming the first mainstream secondary school to receive the honour across Yorkshire and the Humber.

In a report accrediting the school with its award, the school community was described as “highly inclusive” and as one with “an unwavering commitment to equity, dignity and mutual respect for rights in all aspects of its work”.

Understanding the importance of this, one student at the school said: “Our community has strength in its unity”.

Another particular strength of the school highlighted was the positive impact of educating its young people about their rights, and the way that the school builds their confidence. With this, students were also praised as being “well informed and thoughtful young people” who “feel empowered to play an active role in their school and the wider community”.

Stephen Pitcher, Principal at Barnsley Academy, said: “Our students are at the heart of everything we do here at Barnsley Academy and it has been fantastic to see the positive impact that the RRSA has had on them, and on the school as a whole. Our entire school community has been working hard to ensure we instil values of respect, care and belief in our young people. It is a testament to them that we are one of the few schools in Yorkshire to receive this incredible award from UNICEF UK, and this will only reinforce the efforts we have collectively made to ensure our students thrive during their time with us.”

UNICEF UK Rights Respecting Schools Programme Director, Martin Russell, said: “It was inspiring to see how Barnsley Academy is clearly embedding the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child through the school’s ethos and practice. We know that when a whole school community embraces the concept of children’s rights, the impact on relationships and young people’s sense of engagement and empowerment can be transformational. Thanks and congratulations to all the young people and staff.”