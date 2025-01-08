Batley Grammar School has told of its ‘delight’ after receiving a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest inspection, which took place on November 26 and 27, awarded the school a ‘Good’ rating across all areas, with the report praising the institution for the high quality of education it provides. The school environment is described as “calm and welcoming”, where its values of respect, community, and resilience are understood and shared.

The report continues: “In lessons, pupils concentrate and work hard. Behaviour systems have recently been strengthened. This is helping to ensure that relationships between teachers and pupils are positive. Pupils in all years are confident that they will get help if they are worried about something.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“School council members at primary and secondary work together with adults to ensure pupils have a voice in the development of the school. Pupils take great pride in the history and tradition of the school and its buildings.”

Batley Grammar School Headteacher, Mr John Hughes, with pupils. Credit: johnhoulihan.com

Headteacher, Mr John Hughes, said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our staff, learners, governors, and families. We are proud of this achievement and remain steadfast in our mission to provide a caring and inclusive learning environment that enables high achievement for all.”

The report acknowledges the school’s focus on fostering a positive and nurturing environment, ensuring that all learners are supported to achieve their full potential. It also praises the Leaderships’ vision of a “strong school community” being realised through the curriculum, as well as the school’s attendance record.

As for areas of improvement, inspectors highlighted three key points. One says that “component knowledge” is not precisely identified in some subjects, preventing pupils from building a “more sophisticated” body of knowledge over time. Another states that some early years’ activities are not “precise” enough to sufficiently prepare pupils for KS1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, inspectors felt the connection between the leadership of primary and secondary phases does not “consistently ensure oversight” of important aspects of school provision.

Looking ahead, Batley Grammar School says it is committed to building even further on its success. “We will continue to deliver excellence in all areas of school life, working together to provide the best possible learning experience for all our young people,” Mr Hughes added.

Batley Grammar School is part of Batley Multi Academy Trust. The Trust’s CEO, Sam Vickers, said: “Batley Grammar School has a rich and diverse 400 year old history. Congratulations to Mr Hughes and his talented staff team, who work hard each and every day to ensure every young person, regardless of their background or starting point, receives a high-quality education coupled with first-class care, guidance and support.