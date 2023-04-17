With 1,821 primary schools located in Yorkshire and the Humber, these local schools have been rated from ‘outstanding’ to ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted.

According to school data website Snobe, 475,708 students attend primary schools in Yorkshire and the Humber as of the 2023 school year with a total of 23,414 teachers. In Yorkshire 9.02 per cent of primary school pupils strongly pass in reading, writing and maths compared to the England pass average of 10.29 per cent.

A total of 9.81 per cent of schools are currently judged as ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in Yorkshire. A percentage of 30.2 per cent of primary schools in Yorkshire are religiously affiliated with most common being Church of England and Roman Catholic.

Primary School Offer Day 2023 is on April 17, 2023 and this is when parents and guardians of three and four year olds will find out which primary school their children will attend. These grades and ratings come from the most up to date inspections by Ofsted and Snobe and include primary schools in North Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire and East Riding of Yorkshire.

Picture of pupils walking to school. (Pic credit: David Jones / PA Images)

Best primary schools in Yorkshire according to Ofsted ratings and grades

Every one of these primary schools in the region has an ‘outstanding’ rating by Ofsted based on the most recent inspection. They are ranked according to their Snobe grades.

1 - Copthorne Primary School, Bradford (Snobe grade A+)

2 - Hillcrest Academy, Leeds (Snobe grade A+)

3 - Spring Grove Junior Infant and Nursery School, Kirklees (Snobe grade A+)

4 - Fagley Primary School, Bradford (Snobe grade A+)

5 - Feversham Primary Academy, Bradford (Snobe grade A+)

6 - Beechwood Primary School, Leeds (Snobe grade A+)

7 - Wakefield Snapethorpe Primary School (Snobe grade A+)

8 - Porter Croft Church of England Primary Academy, Sheffield (Snobe grade A+)

9 - St Catherine's Catholic Primary School (Hallam), Sheffield (Snobe grade A+)

10 - Kirkby Avenue Primary School, Doncaster (Snobe grade A+)

11 - Manor Wood Primary School Formally Carr Manor Primary School, Leeds (Snobe grade A)

12 - Parklands Primary School, Leeds (Snobe grade A)

13 - Biggin Hill Primary School, Hull (Snobe grade A)

14 - Craven Primary Academy, Hull (Snobe grade A)

15 - Merlin Top Primary Academy, Keighley (Snobe grade A-)

16 - Oasis Academy Watermead, Sheffield (Snobe grade A-)

17 - Thoresby Primary School, Hull (Snobe grade A-)

18 - Alwoodley Primary School, Leeds (Snobe grade B+)

19 - Morley Newlands Academy, Leeds (Snobe grade B+)

20 - Springwood Junior Academy, Rotherham (Snobe grade B+)

21 - St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School, Ripon (Snobe grade B)

22 - Kings Oak Primary Learning Centre, Barnsley (Snobe grade B)

23 - Hunter's Bar Junior School, Sheffield (Snobe grade B)

24 - Dishforth Airfield Community Primary School, Harrogate (Snobe grade B-)

25 - Dixons Music Primary, Bradford (Snobe grade B-)

26 - Meanwood Church of England Primary School, Leeds (Snobe grade B-)

27 - Horsforth Featherbank Primary School, Leeds (Snobe grade B-)

28 - Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, Wakefield (Snobe grade B-)

29 - Jerry Clay Academy, Wakefield (Snobe grade B-)

30 - Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate, Wakefield (Snobe grade B-)

31 - Crossley Street Primary School, Wetherby (Snobe grade B-)

32 - Birkwood Primary School, Barnsley (Snobe grade B-)

33 - Thorne King Edward Primary School, Doncaster (Snobe grade B-)

34 - Stocksbridge Junior School, Barnsley (Snobe grade B-)

35 - Cherry Dale Primary School, Barnsley (Snobe grade B-)

36 - St Thomas of Canterbury School, a Catholic Voluntary Academy, Sheffield (Snobe grade B-)

37 - Flanderwell Primary School, Rotherham (Snobe grade B-)

38 - Totley Primary School, Sheffield (Snobe grade B-)

39 - Whiston Worrygoose Junior and Infant School, Rotherham (Snobe grade B-)

40 - Jump Primary School, Barnsley (Snobe grade B-)

41 - Coit Primary School, Sheffield (Snobe grade B-)

42 - Brierley Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Barnsley (Snobe grade B-)

43 - Swinemoor Primary School, Beverley (Snobe grade B-)

44 - Bricknell Primary School, Hull (Snobe grade B-)

45 - Bridgeview Special School, Hull (Snobe grade B-)

46 - Western Primary School, Harrogate (Snobe grade C+)

47 - Crayke Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Hambleton (Snobe grade C+)

48 - Old Earth Primary School, Calderdale (Snobe grade C+)

49 - The Greetland Academy, Calderdale (Snobe grade C+)

50 - Rothwell St Mary's RC Primary School, Leeds (Snobe grade C+)

51 - Luddendenfoot Academy, Calderdale (Snobe grade C+)

52 - Copley Primary School, Calderdale (Snobe grade C+)

53 - Crigglestone Dane Royd Junior and Infant School, Wakefield (Snobe grade C+)

54 - Crowlees Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior and Infant School, Kirklees (Snobe grade C+)

55 - Roberttown Church of England Voluntary Controlled Junior and Infant School, Kirklees (Snobe grade C+)

56 - St Mary's CofE (VC) J and I School, Calderdale (Snobe grade C+)

57 - Northowram Primary School, Calderdale (Snobe grade C+)

58 - Thurlstone Primary School, Barnsley (Snobe grade C+)

59 - Cawthorne Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School, Barnsley (Snobe grade C+)

60 - Penistone St John's Voluntary Aided Primary School, Barnsley (Snobe grade C+)

61 - Keldmarsh Primary School, Woodmansey (Snobe grade C+)

62 - Fairburn Community Primary School, Selby (Snobe grade C)

63 - Dore Primary School, Sheffield (Snobe grade C)

64 - St Oswald's CofE Academy, Doncaster (Snobe grade C)

65 - Sitwell Infant School, Rotherham (Snobe grade C)

66 - Snaith Primary School, Snaith and Cowick (Snobe grade C)

67 - Swanland Primary School, Swanland (Snobe grade C)

68 - Pollington-Balne Church of England Primary School, Pollington (Snobe grade C)

69 - Markington Church of England Primary & Nursery School, Harrogate (Snobe grade C-)

70 - Brightside Nursery and Infant School, Sheffield (Snobe grade C-)

71 - Normanton All Saints CofE Infant School, Wakefield (Snobe grade D-)

72 - Emley First School, Kirklees (Snobe grade D-)

73 - Cumberworth Church of England Voluntary Aided First School, Kirklees (Snobe grade D-)

75 - Thurstonland Endowed Voluntary Controlled First School, Kirklees (Snobe grade D-)

76 - Rowena Academy, Doncaster (Snobe grade D-)

Worst primary schools in Yorkshire according to Ofsted ratings and grades

Each one of these primary schools in the region has an ‘inadequate’ and ‘requires improvement’ rating by Ofsted based on the most recent inspection. They are ranked according to their Snobe grades from C- to A.

1 - Ripley Endowed Church of England School (Snobe grade C- and ‘inadequate’)

2 - Dodworth St John the Baptist CofE Primary Academy, Barnsley (Snobe grade C and ‘inadequate’)