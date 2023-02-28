There are a total of 516 secondary schools in Yorkshire and the Humber that are attended by 364,917 students for the school year 2023. According to school data website Snobe, 8.74 per cent of pupils attending Yorkshire and the Humber schools pass in reading, writing and maths compared with the England average of 9.93 per cent.
More than a quarter (26.09 per cent) of pupils achieved grade five or above in English and maths GCSEs, making it higher than England’s overall average of 25.67 per cent. The top rated only girls’ secondary schools in Yorkshire are Bradford Girls’ Grammar School, Beverley High School and Batley Girls High School, while the top rated only boys’ secondary schools in Yorkshire are Upper Batley High School, Beverley Grammar School and Ermysted’s Grammar School.
With Secondary School Allocation Day coming up, we have listed Ofsted’s top 20 secondary schools rated ‘outstanding’ as well as 11 of the lowest rated schools. The ratings are based on a combination of Ofsted and Snobe’s overall grades for each school.
Best secondary schools in Yorkshire
1 - Dixons Trinity Academy, Bradford (Snobe’s graded it an A+)
2 - Dixons Kings Academy, Bradford (A+)
3 - Huntington School, York (A)
4 - Trinity Academy, Halifax (A)
5 - Allerton High School, Leeds (A)
6 - Dixons City Academy, Bradford (A)
7 - Roundhay School, Leeds (A)
8 - XP School, Doncaster (A)
9 - All Saints RC School, York (A)
10 - Tollbar Academy, North East Lincolnshire (A)
11 - St. Mary's Menston, a Catholic Voluntary Academy, Leeds (A)
12 - Ilkley Grammar School, Bradford (A)
13 - Silverdale School, Sheffield (A)
14 - Hungerhill School, Doncaster (A)
15 - South Hunsley School and Sixth Form College, Welton (A)
16 - Handsworth Grange Community Sports College, Sheffield (A)
17 - The Farnley Academy, Leeds (A)
18 - The Morley Academy, Leeds (A)
19 - The Ruth Gorse Academy, Leeds (A)
20 - Garforth Academy (A)
Schools with the lowest ratings and grades in Yorkshire
1 - Pennine View School, Doncaster
Snobe grade: D-
Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement
2 - Bishop Young Church of England Academy, Leeds
Snobe grade: D-
Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement
3 - Brompton Hall School, Scarborough
Snobe grade: D-
Ofsted rating: Inadequate Provider
4 - Barlby High School, Selby
Snobe grade: D
Ofsted rating: Inadequate Provider
5 - The Birley Academy, Sheffield
Snobe grade: D
Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement
6 - Netherwood Academy, Barnsley
Snobe grade: D+
Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement
7 - Co-op Academy Priesthorpe, Leeds
Snobe grade: D+
Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement
8 - St Aidan's Church of England High School, Harrogate
Snobe grade: D+
Ofsted rating: Inadequate Provider
9 - Lightcliffe Academy, Calderdale
Snobe grade: C
Ofsted rating: Inadequate Provider
10 - St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy, Kirklees
Snobe grade: C
Ofsted rating: Inadequate Provider
11 - Heritage Park School, Sheffield
Snobe grade: C
Ofsted rating: Requires Improvement