The 9 best secondary schools in Rotherham ranked by Ofsted and new GCSE data

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 11th Dec 2024, 11:01 BST

The best-performing schools in Rotherham have been named in new GCSE performance figures.

The Government’s brand new preliminary performance figures for state-funded secondary schools were released last week, with primary school and sixth form data expected to follow shortly. Using this data, we’ve created a league table ranking the top state secondary schools across the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council area for the 2023/24 school year - based on their latest Progress 8 scores.

This is a unique figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements, which demonstrates how well a secondary school’s pupils developed their skills compared to peers starting from similar primary schools nationwide. We’ve selected schools considered to be average or above.

We’ve also made sure that all schools included on the list had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or above before this measure was recently dropped, or, if they’ve been inspected more recently, had passing marks across the board. This means that the quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding all met or exceeded government standards the last time the school was inspected.

Here are the nine schools in Rotherham that topped the list.

Rotherham’s top school is this secondary academy in Wingfield, which was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.42 - placing it firmly in the ‘above average’ band.

1. Wingfield Academy

Rotherham’s top school is this secondary academy in Wingfield, which was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a Progress 8 score of 0.42 - placing it firmly in the ‘above average’ band. | SWNS/Andrew McCaren

St Bernard’s is a Catholic faith secondary academy in Herringthorpe. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an ‘above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.32.

2. St Bernard's Catholic High School

St Bernard’s is a Catholic faith secondary academy in Herringthorpe. It was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an ‘above average’ Progress 8 score of 0.32. | Google

This secondary academy in Wath upon Dearne was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a positive Progress 8 score of 0.1 - placing it in the ‘average’ band.

3. Wath Academy

This secondary academy in Wath upon Dearne was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a positive Progress 8 score of 0.1 - placing it in the ‘average’ band. | Google

This secondary academy in Wickersley was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an ‘average’ progress 8 score of 0.02.

4. Wickersley School and Sports College

This secondary academy in Wickersley was formerly rated ‘good’ by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an ‘average’ progress 8 score of 0.02. | National World

