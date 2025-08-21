BGS ‘Bubble School’ cohort celebrate GCSE success

Five years after returning as the only students in classrooms during lockdown, Bradford Grammar School’s ‘Bubble School’ cohort are celebrating an outstanding set of GCSE results.

Back in 2020, when Covid forced schools across the country online, Year 6 pupils at BGS returned to near-empty classrooms. Divided into four carefully controlled bubbles, they sat two metres apart and were taught by staff who divided the school into zones to keep them safe.

Felicity Robertshaw-Hughes, Junior School Deputy Head, who helped run Bubble School, recalled: “It felt like a lifeline. Having them back in the classrooms brought a sense of normality and purpose during such a strange time.

“We talk a lot about the impact of Covid on education, but these are the children we did everything possible to protect. We went through something unusual together, and that experience makes me especially proud to see how far they’ve come.

Jess Tomlinson and Olivia Gill, part of Bradford Grammar’s Bubble Group during Covid.

“Watching them today, collecting GCSE results, is incredibly special.”

Among those delighted with their results today was William Morley, 16, of Bingley.

“I’m very happy with my grades,” he said. “It was a weird time during Covid. The classes were quite small, so we got to know each other really well. We all helped each other.”

Olivia Gill, 16, of Halifax, was “really pleased” with her results and recalled the friendships forged during Bubble School.

“It was quite unique to anything we’d experienced before but the teachers made it really welcoming. We made friends with people and they’ve stayed throughout the school,” she said.