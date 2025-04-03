BGS named Yorkshire’s top tennis school in double LTA win

Bradford Grammar School’s commitment to tennis excellence and development has earned it dual honours at this year’s LTA Tennis Awards, being named Yorkshire’s School of the Year and receiving a Highly Commended Excellence Award at a national level.

The prestigious accolades recognise the growth and success of the Bradford Grammar School Tennis Academy, where a record number of students are coached year-round at all levels, from grassroots to elite, and across all age groups.

Under the leadership of Specialist Sports Coach Ben Crichton, the academy offers one-on-one coaching, squad training, after-school tennis clubs and seasonal camps at its all-weather facilities. Tennis is also embedded in the School’s PE curriculum, ensuring every student at BGS has the chance to play on the courts.

“BGS Tennis Academy is built on unrivalled facilities and a dedicated team of coaches who are passionate about developing the next generation of tennis players,” said Mr Crichton. “Whether students are just starting out or aiming for the top level, we provide the support and opportunities they need to thrive, so receiving this recognition from the LTA is a tremendous honour.”

BGS Tennis Academy coaches (L-R) Patrick Di Maio, Ben Crichton and Matthew Wren

The BGS Tennis Academy is a registered tennis centre with four indoor courts within the school’s sports barn and two outdoor courts. Students also benefit from partnerships with Skipton Tennis Centre, providing opportunities for Sixth Form Sport Leaders to coach youngsters, and with Beckfoot and Bingley Tennis Centre, giving them access to Italian clay courts—widely regarded as ideal for developing technical skills and tactical awareness, and a surface many British players travel abroad to train on.

Last year, the girls’ tennis team placed 12th nationally in the LTA schools rankings. Their outstanding performance saw them reach the senior national finals, the Year 11-13 cup finals and the Year 9 & 10 team tennis regional finals.

Year 9 student Jameela Terzić joined BGS partly because of the successful tennis programme and specialist coaching available. She represents Yorkshire and plays for the School’s 1st team. “The coaches at BGS take the time to understand what each player needs and tailor our training to help us improve. They’re always approachable and happy to offer advice on how to get the best out of our game,” said Jameela. “Having year-round access to the courts makes such a difference—it means we can keep training no matter the season.”

Ben Winterbottom, 13, has also played tennis since the age of four and represented Yorkshire at every age group from U9 to U14. He has competed at National level, reaching a top-15 UK ranking at U12, and has played Tennis Europe tournaments in Sweden and Latvia this year.

BGS Tennis Academy celebrates a double win at this year's LTS Tennis Awards

“The coaching at BGS is outstanding,” said Ben. “The support from Mr Crichton and Mr Wren has been immense, and having onsite facilities helps me balance training with school. My performance has really improved thanks to them.”

His mother, Sarah Winterbottom, added: “The school has been amazing, with staff ensuring he can excel both academically and in tennis. We’ve seen real growth in him as an athlete and a person.”

Dr Simon Hinchliffe, Headmaster at BGS, said: “Being named School of the Year and receiving an Excellence Award is a testament to the dedication of our coaching staff and the hard work and passion of our students.

