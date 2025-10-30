The expansion of a Yorkshire school will need an extra £3 million in funding to complete – a new report has revealed.

The construction of new classrooms at Bingley Grammar School was first given the green light by Bradford Council bosses in 2021.

The original cost of the scheme was predicted to be £6.1m. By late 2023 that figure had risen to £11.3m.

And at a meeting of the council’s executive on Tuesday (Nov 4), members will be asked to approve extra funding, as the estimated cost has now risen to £14.3m.

Bingley Grammar School

A report to members says the rising cost has been down to the need for additional works – including more classrooms than initially planned, and “rising construction, labour and material costs.”

The overall plan for Bingley Grammar School is to create 150 additional mainstream secondary school places for the “oversubscribed” school and 24 specialist resourced provision places for SEND pupils.

In 2009 it was announced that Bingley Grammar School would get a full rebuild through the Government’s Building Schools for the Future scheme.

However, this rebuild was cancelled a year later.

In 2021, with demand for places at the school increasing, Bradford Council approved an expansion that would cost up to £6.1m.

Two years later the scope for the works was increased to include extra classrooms and refurbishment works to the current building, taking the price tag to over £11m.

A report going to the executive committee says: “Additional works required, which has resulted in creating additional classroom accommodation and removal of a swimming pool, which was not in the original scope of works, has now resulted in a shortfall to the overall budget.

“In addition, rising construction, labour and material costs in recent years have created a £3.028m shortfall, which is now required as part of the final phase of works to complete the project.

“The overall cost of the build when complete will be in the region of £14.328m.”

Members will be asked to approve the extra finding to complete the work, which will come from the council’s basic need grant funding.

Councillor Sue Duffy, portfolio holder for children and families, said: “This project is great news for Bingley Grammar School and the local community.

“The new buildings will give students and teachers more space and improved facilities, helping them to learn and work in a brighter, more comfortable environment. The expansion will also make it easier for local families to secure school places close to home.