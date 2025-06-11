Boys to be accepted at Harrogate Ladies' College as it changes its name in 'new era'

One of the region's most prestigious private schools is to fully open to boys for the first time in over a century, changing its name under a "new era" for independent education.

It has been a difficult year for independent school settings nationwide, as Labour's new government changed the tax rules to add an extra 20 per cent to fees with VAT.

Now, Harrogate Ladies’ College (HLC) has announced it is to extend its co-ed provision into its senior school from September 2026.

Along with its associated juniors, Highfield Prep School, it will also then operate under the new name of Duchy College.

Principal Joanna Fox said it was a "new era" for the family of schools.

“We were pioneers of girls’ education in the early 20th century at a time when girls struggled to access university," she said. "The world has, thankfully, evolved and our focus has evolved with it."

The school's aim today has evolved to provide a tailored educational experience, she said, with an ethos that is "ultimately relevant to all young people."

She added: “I know our ethos is the reason many parents choose our school for their children, and it is the reason we are regularly asked by parents of boys about joining our senior school.

"We are, therefore, excited about being able to extend our provision to all children and parents in the future."

The school began life as a boys’ school in 1893, known as Harrogate College, before becoming a girls’ school and changing its name to Harrogate Ladies’ College in the 1980s.

Younger boys have been attending Highfield Prep for 25 years and as that is extended to seniors both will become known as Duchy College, after its location in the prestigious and wealthy Duchy area of Harrogate.

Mrs Fox has said the school is committed to moving forward with the changes "gradually and sensitively".

"Our immediate priority is our existing pupils," she said. "We are introducing this next chapter with a dedication to continuity and working closely with our current families and alumni."

The changes will come into place from next September, in 2026. At the same time a new sixth form centre is to open, along with an extended sports provision, a new baccalaureate programme; and an enhanced co-ed 'boutique' boarding environment.

By that time, the college looks to be the district's only boarding school as others move more towards day provision.

“As Harrogate’s only boarding school, we are uniquely placed to provide extended support outside the standard school day to support parents who are juggling busy family lives," said Mrs Fox.

"Having the opportunity to board occasionally is also invaluable experience for older pupils as they prepare for university."

Senior leadership teams and the board of governors are to remain in place. Dame Francine Holroyd, a former pupil and current parent, is chair of governors.

“I am incredibly excited about this natural evolution of our school community," she said.

