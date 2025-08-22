Bradford College celebrates 100% pass rate successes

Bradford College students collect their 2025 Level 2 results.

Bradford College students joined the hundreds of thousands opening their GCSE, BTec and Cambridge National results this week.

While the GCSE pass rate has fallen again across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Bradford College is bucking the trend with some exceptional results.

Overall, 67 courses for 16-18-year-olds had a 100% pass rate, including 21 Level 2 qualifications (gained by 1,001 students) and 20 Level 3 qualifications (gained by 707 students).

Several Level 2 subject areas also celebrated a 100% achievement rate, including Hairdressing (28% higher than national rates), Early Years (25% higher), Beauty (19% above), Music (16%), and Dental (7%).

Bradford College student Sophie Drake celebrates her Level 2 Early Years Practitioner results.

Motor vehicle and trade subjects also came out on top with Level 2 Plumbing an impressive 18.4% above national achievement rates, Level 2 Bricklaying 12.5% above, Level 2 Motor Vehicle 18.5% higher, and Level 3 Motor Vehicle a massive 21.3% above. The College’s Level 3 Esports was also 21.3% above national achievement rates and Level 3 Business 18.2% higher.

One Bradford College student collecting results was Hana Hussain. Hana completed a Foundation T-level Award in Health & Social Care and will now progress on to a Level 3 programme. She said, “I was very happy with my results; I was almost jumping for joy opening my certificates and seeing I had passed my maths!”

Fellow student Sophie Drake, who progresses from the Level 2 Early Years Practitioner programme to a T-level in Education & Early Years, also passed her GCSE in English this year. She said of her success, “Honestly, the best thing you can do is just keep trying. Even if it feels impossible, try and try and try again. That’s how you get somewhere, you just don’t give up.”

Other success stories include the College’s Progression to Learning & Work programme, which attained an impressive 95% achievement rate. The programme supports 16-18-year-olds with learning difficulties or who have limited or no formal qualifications.

Bradford College students collect their 2025 results.

Sarah Applewhite, Bradford College Vice Principal - Quality, Teaching and Learning, said:

“We’re delighted to support so many brilliant students who have such bright futures ahead of them. This year’s fantastic results – especially across our world-class construction trades and motor-vehicle provision – show that we are achieving our mission of working together to transform lives in Bradford and beyond.

“Congratulations also go to our adult learners. Our Level 1, 2, and 3 students aged 19+ knocked it out of the park, pushing achievement rates 5% higher than last year across the board, which is a superb result. Thank you to all our dedicated staff who have helped students to reach their full potential.”