Bradford Forster Academy celebrates significant school improvements

A new Ofsted report has highlighted improvements across the board at Bradford Forster Academy, with Inspectors stating the school should be “rightly proud” of the high levels of attendance and recognising the clear progress made in students’ learning and behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Academy, which was inspected by Ofsted in February, received its final report this week, which firmly moved the school out of Inadequate to Requires Improvement in all areas of Ofsted grading.

Bradford Forster has achieved this rapid progress in just two years, faster than the usual time it takes for schools to move out of an Inadequate rating. School leaders say it is reflective of its drive for improvement, thanking the hard work of its students, staff, Trust and the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the report, Inspectors in particular recognised how “the school’s expectations for pupils’ behaviour have increased” and “pupils’ behaviour has improved.” It also noted that the academy has “developed a robust system to help pupils improve their attendance,” meaning it is now the third most improved in the country for student attendance.

Principal Gemma Earles with students

Ofsted also highlighted how the school “supports…pupils to improve their reading skills” and “develop a stronger understanding of the curriculum,” supported by helping teachers to “design learning more effectively.”

It also praised the strong personal development curriculum at the Academy, offering “a wide range of clubs to build on pupils’ talents and interests”. The careers education was also applauded with Inspectors noting how “pupils have repeated opportunities to engage in a broad range of careers encounters.”

Ofsted also recognised how the school’s safeguarding is effective and “identifies effectively any special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) that pupils may have.” The report stated that pupils “appreciate” the work staff do to recognise “their positive contributions to school life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst leaders say they are pleased to see Ofsted recognise the school’s progress, they are committed to continuing to embed effective and long-term improvements in line with the areas for improvement within the report. This includes reinforcing its approach to promoting positive behaviour to support all students to reach high standards and rolling out additional bespoke training for teachers to support learning in the curriculum.

Principal Gemma Earles with students

Gemma Earles, Principal at Bradford Forster Academy, said: “Our whole community has worked diligently to raise standards and deliver exceptional learning for all students as part of our ongoing commitment to school improvement. We were delighted to see Ofsted recognise this hard work and the success of our transformation in just two years, across attendance, student behaviour, and attainment.

“However, we are not stopping here. Our leaders and teachers are committed to building on the successful outcomes of this report, and we have already implemented immediate plans to embed further improvements across the key areas.

“We are passionate about providing our students with the best possible learning experiences, empowering them to hold high expectations for themselves, and ensuring they have the qualifications and life skills they need to go on to achieve fulfilling careers. I am proud to see the progress we are making and look forward to further improvements in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carol Dewhurst, CEO of Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, said: “We are pleased that Ofsted has recognised the clear and strong progress Bradford Forster has made, with the support of its incredible community, staff, and students.

“As a Trust, we have been working closely alongside the Academy throughout its improvement journey and we are committed to continuing to embed and further this success as part of our ongoing work with the school.