Bradford Grammar duo celebrate GCSE success and rugby academy triumphs

Two of Bradford Grammar School’s rising rugby stars, Jacob Holmes and Harry Schmidt, are celebrating a strong set of GCSE results between them.

The talented pair – who both play at the Yorkshire RUFC Academy, the England Rugby pathway for the region – achieved a string of grade 8s and 9s eachwhile also pursuing their dreams of playing rugby professionally at the highest level.

The 16-year-olds will continue their studies in the Sixth Form at BGS, combining A Levels with an intensive rugby training schedule of up to 16 hours a week.

Jacob, who gained three 9s, six 8s and one 7, said: “I’m delighted with my results. It’s a good feeling.”

Playing inside centre for Yorkshire Academy, Jacob has already co-captained his side to victory against Gloucester. He has also faced off against Premiership Academies including Saracens, Harlequins, Leicester Tigers, Sale Sharks and Northampton Saints.

“I’m really proud every time I pull on the Yorkshire shirt,” Jacob added. “The training is tough, but the camaraderie is brilliant, and the chance to test myself against Premiership opposition is something I’ll never forget.”

Jacob’s next ambition is to earn a legacy number by playing in an official U18 Academy Premiership fixture. Academically, he plans to take Maths, Chemistry, Economics and German at A Level and hopes to go on to study Maths and Economics at Durham University – home to one of the UK’s leading university rugby teams.

Harry, who started playing rugby at Ilkley RUFC when he was six and has represented BGS at every age group, achieved eight grade 9s and three grade 8s.

He said: “I’m very happy with my results, it feels like all my hard work has paid off. I’m really thankful for all the opportunities the school has given me and for the support from the teachers.”

The loosehead prop, who previously qualified for the North East Regional swimming championships at U14 level before focusing solely on rugby, is set to take A Levels in Maths, Further Maths, History and Economics. He hopes to continue to university while pursuing his dream of playing professional rugby.