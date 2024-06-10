Bradford primary teacher nominated for national award

A Bradford primary school teacher has been nominated in a national Teacher of the Year competition, with £1250 in Bradford City Centre Gift Cards as a possible prize.

Blythe Britz, Year 4 teacher at St Francis Catholic Primary School in Bradford, was nominated for the accolade - led by Miconex and sponsored by group collecting platform GiftRound - by Jamie-Lee Parker, whose son Kaleb attends the Myers Lane school.

Jamie-Lee said: “Miss Britz deserves to be teacher of the year because she is the kindest, most encouraging and inspiring teacher I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting.

“My son used to enjoy reading but lost interest as he got older. I tried for a long time to get my son to read and he would do it begrudgingly. Miss Britz became Kaleb’s teacher in Year 4.

Miss Britz (far right) with pupils from the school meeting David Walliams

"I think the fact that Miss Britz is passionate about reading ignited the passion for reading in Kaleb; he is a bookworm now and is never without a book. Thanks to Miss Britz, Kaleb even got to meet his favourite author, David Walliams.

“When I went to Kaleb’s parents’ evening with Miss Britz, I was blown away by how much she cares and how much she gets to know each pupil individually, using this knowledge to adapt to their way of learning.

"As a result of these teaching methods, Kaleb’s English work improved massively too and he was actually eager to work. Imagine, a 9 year old excited for school! At the end of the school year, the children actually wrote persuasive letters on why Miss Britz should remain their teacher for Year 5.

“St Francis Catholic Primary School is a great school and all of the teachers really care about the children. Mrs Haines is the headteacher and does a lot of work to bring the community together and create a warm, caring atmosphere in school, reinforcing the values of compassion and care for others. Even though there are lots of children, Mrs Haines knows every child and celebrates their achievements.

“I would love to see Miss Britz and win Teacher of the Year as she is a dream teacher. The Bradford Gift Card is a great prize, with lots of choice for Miss Britz on where to spend it.”

Other Bradford schools with teachers nominated in the competition so far include Feversham Primary Academy, Farfield Primary and Nursery School, Knowleswood Primary School, Idle C of E Primary School, Fagley Primary School and Belle Vue Girls’ Academy.

Andrea Haines is headteacher at St Francis Catholic Primary School in Bradford and said: “This nomination could not be more deserved. Miss Britz is a wonderful and dedicated teacher who loves all things 'bookish'! She oozes enthusiasm for reading and, as a result, the children's love of reading has just grown and grown. She is a huge asset to our St Francis team and we are very lucky to have her.”

It is free for people to nominate their Teacher of the Year and all types of teachers are eligible including primary and secondary school teachers, higher education teachers, early years teachers and special educational needs teachers in the UK. The Teacher of the Year competition runs until the 31st August 2024 and the winning teacher will be announced in September 2024.

The teacher who receives the most votes will be crowned as Teacher of the Year in the national competition. The Teacher of the Year, and their school, will each win a £500 Town & City Gift Card, such as the Bradford City Centre Gift Card. One person who nominated the Teacher of the Year will also win a £250 local gift card. The Bradford City Centre Gift Card is led by Bradford BID and can be purchased online or via The Broadway Hub.

Bradford BID’s Business Communications Manager, Nikki Chadburn, said:“We’re thrilled to see nominations pouring in for Bradford teachers and schools in this national Teacher of the Year competition. This story shows just how valued teachers like Miss Britz are, and how their passion and enthusiasm for teaching changes lives. Remember, it’s the teacher that receives the most votes who will take the crown, so keep on voting.”

Miconex’s local gift cards can be spent with local businesses, encouraging a ‘shop local’ ethos and locking spend into local economies.

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said: “The Teacher of the Year competition is designed to shine a light on teachers like Miss Britz, and schools like St Francis Catholic Primary School, who are going above and beyond every day to inspire, educate and care for children. It takes 2 minutes to nominate your Teacher of the Year, and it’s free.”

The Teacher of the Year competition is sponsored by group collecting platform GiftRound. Founded in 2018, GiftRound gives people an easy way to collect money for various occasions, including end of term gifts. Town & City Gift Cards are available to buy on the GiftRound store.

Craig Forsythe, CEO & founder at GiftRound, said: “We’re delighted to sponsor the Teacher of the Year competition so we can bring recognition to the many hard working teachers across the UK and Ireland.

"Teachers’ gifts are amongst the most popular collections on GiftRound so we know how appreciated teachers are by parents and children. We hope that people take this opportunity to nominate a teacher that has made a positive impact on their child’s education or their school community, and we look forward to celebrating with the winner of the Teacher of the Year in September.”