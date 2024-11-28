Bradford’s young eco-warriors head to Parliament

Pupils and staff at Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust (BDAT) visited Portcullis House, Westminster in London for an exclusive event recognising their commitments to sustainability.

The event was hosted by Solar for Schools, an organisation dedicated to supporting schools to use solar energy and educating the next generation on energy and decarbonisation. BDAT is committed to becoming net zero by 2050 and has therefore been working closely with Solar for Schools over the last two years, installing solar panels on 16 of its academies.

BDAT’s pupils were invited to the special reception in Westminster in celebration of its pioneering work on sustainability across its family of schools. Representing BDAT, young sustainability advocates from Westminster CofE Primary Academy's eco-committee, along with Simon Gallacher, Headteacher and Deputy Headteacher Lisa Woollard, spoke to Members of Parliament, industry, members and key decision-makers about their enthusiasm for greener schools and the benefits they have seen from BDAT’s leading work in sustainability.

The occasion included insightful keynotes from a range of leading industry members including Feryal Clark MP, Secretary of State for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology; Bill Esterson MP, the Chair of the Energy Security and Net Zero Select Committee; Cordi O’Hara OBE FEI, the President of the National Grid Electricity Distribution; and Lord Jim Knight, Former Education Minister.

Westminster CofE Primary Academy pupils at the Houses of Parliament

Speaking on her visit to Parliament, Year 6 Westminster CofE Primary Academy pupil, Raniya, said:

“We loved going to London to show what we have done to make Westminster Primary Academy more sustainable, but it made us even more determined to continue to do more - the schools there had done so much! We are excited to see how we can further develop our school grounds to increase biodiversity and harness the motivation that Solar for Schools has given us all."

To date, BDAT’s installation of solar panels has helped reduce its academies’ carbon emissions, with the panels estimated to save 350 tonnes of CO2 each year. Pupils across the Trust have also learnt firsthand about solar renewable energy, getting a unique view into how the panels on their academies work alongside taking part in classroom projects and experiments designed to explore solar energy.

BDAT’s academies and pupils have loved getting involved with the sustainability campaign, with Westminster CofE Academy going above and beyond to achieve the nationally recognised Eco-Schools Green Flag status. This is testament to the academy’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

With the immediate success of the programme already visible, the Trust is continuing to invest £100k a year into its solar journey as part of making sustainability a core part of education, with eco-conscious learning embedded into school life.

Matthew Hill, Deputy CFO and Sustainability Lead at Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, said:

"As an ambassador for climate change action, seeing the work that pupils are doing across the country to advance sustainability initiatives was inspiring.

“After discussing sustainability aspirations with the pupils at BDAT and schools across the country, I know the future of the planet is in good hands."

Carol Dewhurst OBE, CEO at Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, said:

“All of us at BDAT are so thrilled to have been recognised for our commitment to sustainable education and teaching our pupils about improving our planet. Having the chance for pupils to visit Parliament and hear first-hand from industry leaders was incredibly exciting and we were proud to see how confident and passionate they were as young advocates.

“BDAT’s sustainability journey is underpinned by our ICARE values (Inclusion, Compassion, Aspiration, Resilience and Excellence) values, including our commitment to create opportunities which encourage young people to make a difference in their communities. It has been amazing project so far and we are excited to continue building on this, ensuring that all our pupils have a bright future whilst minimising environmental impacts.”