Buttershaw Business and Enterprise College achieves significant milestone in school improvement journey

Buttershaw Business and Enterprise College (BBEC), located on Reevy Road West, has achieved improvements across the board following its recent Ofsted inspection, with more pupils meeting the “high expectations the school has for their achievement.”

Ofsted inspected BBEC in April and judged the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, and leadership and management of the school to have all improved, with every category now rated as Requires Improvement.

This is a significant advancement in just over two years, moving the school firmly out of its previous Inadequate rating from 2023. Inspectors attributed this to leaders making “significant changes at pace,” which has “had impact” on the whole school community.

Inspectors highlighted that thanks to the introduction of targeted strategies, “many pupils are rising to the high expectations the school has for their behaviour”. As a result, there is less disruption, and pupils are accessing their learning more effectively in the classroom, enhancing their education.

Students and Headteacher at BBEC

Ofsted also praised the “significant changes to the curriculum in all areas” and “very clear” lesson structures, noting that “pupils are benefiting from this” and there has been “increased consistency to learning.” BBEC’s approach to reading was also commended.

Wider personal development was applauded, with the curriculum “carefully designed” to help pupils understand local and national affairs. Careers guidance was found to help “pupils develop aspirations for their future” and inspectors praised the wide range of clubs, including fitness, music and arts, which “help pupils to develop their talents and interests.”

The report also highlighted leadership roles for BBEC pupils, with praise for how pupils “take pride in their roles” and their enthusiasm to contribute to school life. Subsequently, pupils develop “valuable leadership and communication skills.”

However, inspectors noted that more needs to be done to further improve attendance, personal development and embed its new behaviour policy, as well as provide additional support for pupils with special educational needs. School leaders say they are firmly committed to doing so and already have a robust plan in place to ensure that all pupils receive the best possible education.

Buttershaw Business and Enterprise College

The report noted that there is already “much-improved oversight of alternative provision” and an action plan in response to the inspection findings is already underway. This includes a full audit of current provision and support for an identified cohort of students, along with a fair but firm approach to student attendance and behaviour, which leaders are determined to achieve in partnership with parents and the wider community.

Andrew Taylor, Headteacher at Buttershaw Business and Enterprise College, said: “At BBEC, we are dedicated to providing the best possible education and hold high expectations for all our pupils, instilling in them our values of ambition, resilience, courtesy and kindness. We are pleased to see Ofsted highlight the rapid improvements being made across the school and the hard work of both our staff and pupils, which is realising real progress at BBEC.

“While we know there is still more to do to embed these achievements and secure long-term progress, we are thrilled to celebrate this important milestone in our school improvement journey. Working with our community, we will continue to build on this positive momentum and are confident our robust initiatives will further enhance the education provision for all our pupils, so every young person thrives. We are already looking forward to GCSE results being published in August, when we fully expect to demonstrate the improvements made in terms of outcomes.”

Carol Dewhurst, Chief Executive at Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, said: “We are pleased to see that Ofsted has recognised the effective school improvements taking place across all aspects of BBEC – from behaviour to the curriculum and wider enrichment. School leaders and the whole team are committed to providing pupils with high-quality education to positively equip and propel them into their futures.

Andrew Taylor, Headteacher at BBEC and students