Calls for school funding as Yorkshire headteachers speak out over 'dire' budget shortfalls

Speculation is building ahead of the Chancellor's upcoming Autumn statement, and amid warnings over tax rises and spending cuts to bring the UK's economy to a firmer footing.

But with new analysis across dozens of primary schools in Yorkshire, a snapshot picture emerges of mounting need as education leaders call for urgent investment.

Some 96 per cent of headteachers, responding to a Calderdale survey, have raised concerns about balancing their school budgets for the next three years.

Four in five also warn they will have to cut back on maintenance and repairs - while nearly half are looking to make support staff redundant.

Sue McMahon, on behalf of campaign group Calderdale Against School Cuts (CASC), said schools are trying to balance against rising costs even as pupil numbers fall. The challenge for staff mounts as they seek to meet more children's increasingly complex needs.

"The school funding crisis hasn’t disappeared, and hardship isn’t on hold," she stressed.

"Although this Government has promised 'no return to austerity', our schools continue to have to act as the fourth emergency service."

Rachel Reeves is looking to make up to £40bn in tax rises and spending cuts in this month’s Budget as the Government seeks to avoid a return to austerity, it is understood.

The Chancellor, speaking to Cabinet ministers on Monday, warned plans to fill a "£22bn black hole" in the UK's finances will be only enough to “keep public services standing still”.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Darren Jones, has said the Budget would be “the start of the period of change” promised by Labour.

Asked if he could rule out real-terms cuts to crucial public services, he stressed again that there would not be a return to austerity but warned of "hard" times ahead.

Labour previously set out election pledges around breaking down barriers in the education system, and amid promises over teacher recruitment.

Now, school leaders in Yorkshire press home warnings over too-tight budgets as they call for a focus on education to promote the life chances of a new generation.

CASC's survey, carried out over the past fortnight, drew responses from 55 per cent of 84 primary school headteachers in Calderdale.

“It is dire," admitted one, while another said: "We are trying to make cuts in all areas."

Careful budget planning has been "shattered" by a rise in children needing special educational needs (SEN) support, several headteachers outlined, with funding levels "nowhere near sufficient".

Another school leader said this was the single biggest challenge.

"Due to the ever-shrinking budgets, it is impossible for us to meet the needs of these pupils," they said.

"It has a knock-on effect on the quality of education all other pupils are receiving.”

And Ms McMahon, a retired teacher, said: "With the disappearance of services that families once relied on in our communities, parents and carers have had to turn to schools for help, advice and support.

"All this is set against rising costs and the whittling away of funding over the last decade.

"The Chancellor has it within her power as part of the forthcoming budget to invest in this generation of children," she added, ahead of this month’s Autumn statement.