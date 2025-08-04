Care home children ‘deserve an opportunity’ unhappy residents are told

Youngsters who will be placed in a care home objected to by residents “deserve an opportunity”, a meeting was told.

Change of use planning permission was given by councillors for a proposal to convert a residential property in Gleneagles Road, New Marske, to provide accommodation for up to two children receiving 24/7 supervision.

Nathan Prior, a director of care at the company applying for the permission, Unified Care Services Property Management, said there was a significant shortage of homes providing specialist care, leading some youngsters to be placed in inappropriate settings.

He said: “Children who have already had a poor start in life deserve an opportunity.”

Mr Prior said the company had spent seven years working in the area, while its managers had 25 years of experience.

He also said while the children being cared for had complex needs, that did not necessarily mean they were disruptive and staff were trained to provide the best care.

Mr Prior, who spoke at a meeting of Redcar and Cleveland Council’s regulatory committee considering the application, said: “There is no reason to be apprehensive.”

Council development services manager Claire Griffiths said that some objections raised were not material planning considerations.

She also said the existence of another similar home, a stone’s throw away in St Andrew’s Road, did not represent an overconcentration.

Residents, however, disputed this and pointed out that there would be in fact “three within 500 metres of each other”, should the application be granted.

In December the same applicant had a planned care home conversion involving a three-bed detached bungalow in Sandmoor Road, New Marske, approved by officers without the matter being heard by councillors.

Resident Adrian Gibbon said his fear was of a “major traffic hazard”.

Mr Gibbon said up to six cars were sometimes parked outside the St Andrew’s Road establishment for several hours, restricting householders from using spaces outside their properties, while there had also been near misses involving some vehicles.

He added: “This is an overconcentration in a small village which does not have the infrastructure to cope.”

Another objector, Heather Peacock claimed the presence of children’s care homes had caused a devaluation in property prices with one owner unable to sell and move away because their presence was putting off prospective buyers.

She spoke of disturbances in the street attended by police with one young person allegedly heard shouting about drugs.

An officer’s report said there was no reason to withhold planning permission, concluding that the level of parking provided in relation to the home was acceptable and there would be no significant impact on neighbour amenity.