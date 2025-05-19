Carlton Bolling wins Active School of the Year at sports awards
Now in its ninth year, the Bradford Sports Awards are one of the city’s most anticipated events, celebrating the dedication, talent and achievements of athletes, coaches, volunteers, and organisations across the Bradford District. The Active School of the Year award recognises schools that go above and beyond to encourage physical activity and embed sport into school life – and Carlton Bolling stood out for all the right reasons.
The secondary school has led the way with its commitment to student health and wellbeing, offering a wide range of opportunities for young people to get active both during and beyond the school day. From vibrant PE lessons to innovative lunchtime clubs and packed after-school programmes, Carlton Bolling has built a strong culture around movement, inclusion, and teamwork. Just last week, over 100 students took part in a single evening of after-school sporting activities – a clear reflection of the enthusiasm and engagement from students across the board.
Mohammed Azum, Head of School at Carlton Bolling, said:
“We are incredibly proud to be recognised as Active School of the Year. This award reflects the commitment, energy, and creativity our staff bring every day to ensure that physical activity is an essential part of school life. Our students have embraced every opportunity to get involved, stay active, and challenge themselves – and this recognition is truly theirs as much as it is ours".
Paul Brennan, Head of Sporting Performance and Creative Studies at Carlton Bolling, said:
“To win this award highlights the hard work and dedication from the whole of the PE team and this would not be possible without the unwavering support from the senior leadership team. The school’s mantra is no glass ceilings, and this embodies everything we do”.
This latest accolade adds to a growing list of high-profile achievements for Carlton Bolling. The school was recently featured on ITVX to showcase Carlton Academy Trust’s transformative literacy intervention programme and has also been shortlisted for Secondary School of the Year at the TES Awards 2025 – one of the most prestigious accolades in UK education.