Catterick: Developers given green light to knock down North Yorkshire village primary school

Developers have been given the go-ahead to knock down a North Yorkshire village primary school and build a new one in its place.

Plans for the redevelopment of Michael Syddall Church of England Primary School, in Catterick Village, were criticised by some local residents who were unhappy the new building was being built on space on the site that is currently open.

Concerns about the height of the building and the village impact on the community during its construction were also raised.

The local parish council, however, backed plans to replace the school originally built in the 1960s, saying they were better than those submitted and then withdrawn in 2023 after a previous developer went into administration.

Members of North Yorkshire Council’s planning committee voted unanimously in favour of granting planning permission when they met on Thursday last week.

Councillor Steve Watson said: “The school is becoming older and starting to show its age, and the facilities are restricted by the actual building.

“The proposed plan looks to be very good. There have been concerns about height but, looking closer at some of the plans, the majority of that extra height is just roof space over the main hall.

“It’s not the case that a two-storey building is being put there with an impact on the gardens around it.”

Councillor Kevin Foster also gave his support to the redevelopment.

“I think a lot of work’s been done on this to get it through,” he told the meeting.

“It’s really good to see new schools. This one is getting old and it does look like it’s had its day, and we do need to renew these schools.

“I’m delighted to see the heat pumps and solar panels. That will make the school sustainable and cheaper to run as well.”

Under the plans, the existing building will be knocked down and replaced with a new single-storey school with a new car park and playing fields.

The new building will be built in an ‘L-shape’ positioned to the south east of the site, parallel to Swale Lane.

The existing access to the school will continue to be used.

It was confirmed at the meeting that the proposed sports pitch would not be floodlit and that any future plans to install floodlights would need to be approved by the council.

Planning officers recommending the scheme should be approved.

Their report concluded: “It is acknowledged that the proposed building would introduce a building within an area of the school site that is currently ‘open’.

“However, contrary to some local views expressed through the consultation process, officers are of the opinion that the scale, and design of the proposed building is appropriate for its intended use and although its position would alter the outlook, particularly from some properties located along Swale Lane, would not lead to an unacceptable impact on neighbour amenity or privacy due to the separation distances involved and additional landscaping to be created.”

Council officers said the scheme sought to improve the facility for children, including SEN provision and sports facilities, but would not increase the school’s capacity in terms of pupil places or staff numbers.