Celebrations at Bradford Girls’ Grammar School as Students Achieve Outstanding GCSE Results

Bradford Girls’ Grammar School students have come together to celebrate this morning as they receive their GCSE results after two years of hard work.

Staff at Bradford Girls’ Grammar School, located on Squire Lane and part of Bradford Diocesan Academies Trust, are very proud of students who have been committed to their studies and achieved a strong set of GCSE results today. School leaders say this is a testament to their hard work and passion for learning.

The whole Academy community has come together to celebrate Year 11’s achievements as they now prepare to take their next steps at the sixth form, college or apprenticeship of their choice.

Overall, the Academy achieved above the national average in English, Maths and Science, with 60% of students achieving grades 4 to 9 in English and Maths.

While all students have achieved highly, some outstanding individual successes include:

Jahzara, who secured the very top grades in Biology, Chemistry, English Language, History and RS, reflecting her exceptional dedication and hard work.

Faria, who achieved excellent results in Chemistry, English and Physics showcasing her talent across a broad range of subjects.

Anisa, who excelled in both Computing, Physics and Religious Studies earning top grades in recognition of her commitment and effort.

These remarkable achievements highlight the ambition, resilience, and determination of Bradford Girls’ students, and the school is delighted to see their hard work rewarded.

Collecting her GCSE results today, Jahzara said: “I’m so proud of my results and everything I’ve achieved. I couldn’t have done it without the amazing support from my teachers, who encouraged me every step of the way and helped me to get the best possible grades.”

