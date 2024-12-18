Chapel Allerton Primary School joins the Lord Mayor of Leeds Cultural Celebration in Schools with a powerful African drumming workshop in celebration of diversity

Chapel Allerton Primary School came alive with the rhythms of Africa during a vibrant and inclusive drumming workshop led by Jamie from Drum Roots, as part of the Lord Mayor of Leeds' International Day of Cultural Celebration initiative.

The day began with an engaging educational workshop on identity, featuring resources from Afrikindness, followed by a lively drumming workshop led by Drum Roots.

The workshop provided pupils with an exciting opportunity to engage with African heritage through music, stories, and hands-on drumming sessions, fostering a deep sense of respect, pride, and unity.

Jamie shared the rich history of the djembe drum and the meanings behind the traditional songs he taught, sparking curiosity and admiration among the children.

Pupils at Chapel Allerton Primary showcase their drumming skills after an inspiring full-day workshop with Drumroots.

Pupils with African heritage took special pride in the celebration, eagerly sharing stories of how similar traditions are honoured within their own communities.

The highlight of the celebration was the drumming performance by Chapel Allerton pupils after an immersive full-day workshop. Sarah Dransfield and Max Farrar engaged the pupils with powerful discussions celebrating culture and identity.

The workshop beautifully aligned with Chapel Allerton Primary’s core values, as expressed by the school’s deputy headteacher, Becca Pinder: “Respect is a core value for us at Chapel Allerton Primary. We show respect for each other, our community, different cultures, and traditions. This workshop dovetailed perfectly with our commitment to celebrating what makes us all different.

"It was a joyful and inspiring experience for our pupils and a meaningful reminder of the importance of promoting unity and celebrating diversity.”

Drumming Performance workshop

The workshop was not only an opportunity to explore African culture but also a catalyst for deeper classroom conversations around identity, heritage, and inclusion.

Feedback from Pupils:

The enthusiasm and excitement among the pupils were palpable:

“That was so exciting!”, “I loved how the drums made me feel.”, “Can we do that again, Miss?”, “I just wanted to dance to the rhythm we created!”, “I can’t believe I just did that!”, “Best day at school ever!”

Sarah Dransfield engages students with powerful discussions and activities celebrating culture and identity.

The workshop created a lasting impact, fostering a sense of belonging for every pupil.

As the Deputy headteacher noted: “We want our pupils to be beacons of light in what can be a challenging world. To do this, they need the firm foundations of knowledge, understanding, and tolerance of other cultures, religions, and traditions.

This workshop helped us continue the vital conversation about celebrating diversity and identity while giving our pupils an exciting and inspiring experience they will never forget.”

The drumming workshop at Chapel Allerton Primary School is a testament to the power of cultural education in shaping well-rounded, inclusive citizens of tomorrow.

Jamie Riley, CEO of Drumroots, Bunmi Owolabi, CEO Afrikindness alongside Max Farrar from DOMA, Sarah Dransfield from Hamara, and Chapel Allerton Primary school, celebrating a successful cultural workshop.

By equipping students with knowledge and respect for different cultures, schools like Chapel Allerton are leading the way in creating environments where diversity is celebrated and differences are embraced.

The Lord Mayor’s cultural celebration event was collaboratively organized by Afrikindness, The Leeds African Community Trust, The Hamara Centre, and The David Oluwale Memorial Association, with funding provided by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Leeds City Council, and the government’s Belonging Programme.