Dr Maisha Wester was a "true fan girl" of the horror genre while growing up in Miami – so keen that her mother was actually a little disturbed.

“I remember watching Freddy Krueger (from the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise). I must have been about nine or 10 because my sister was still small, and she learned how to swear watching Freddy, and I got in trouble,” she says.

“My mother was very worried about me because I would read her Edgar Allan Poe poems while she was doing my hair. I was reading Stephen King instead of Sweet Valley High. My mom was like, Oh, my Lord, my daughter is possessed.”

Dr Maisha Wester. Picture: Anna Powell Teeter.

However, there were sinister elements of horror – not the usual kind – that she had not then picked up on.

Maisha, now a leading scholar in Gothic literature and horror film studies, and a visiting lecturer at the University of Sheffield, says: "It wasn't until I got to grad school (postgraduate education) and one of my professors pointed out that Poe was pro-slavery. And I was nostalgic, I was like, ‘No, you lie’. She sent me to the archives and I discovered Southern Literary Messenger, which is the paper he edited. And I felt so betrayed.”

That sense of betrayal continued as she reevaluated many of the other works she loved and realised that racist tropes pervaded so much of them.

"I realised, oh my gosh, Lovecraft, Black folk are messed up in your stories. It just led me down a wormhole. It got me rethinking Matthew Lewis. I remember reading The Monk when I was a teen and loving it – it was like a soap opera in a book. But then in grad school, I started thinking about some of the imagery I saw. It got me rethinking Dracula and it just kind of blew my world up open, and I felt so hurt that the people I loved reading thought, and were depicting, people like me as monsters.”

Coded Black game play.

She sought out Black creatives responding to this – we’re now in the “moment of a renaissance of anti-racist Gothic and horror,” she says – and also became more interested in politics during the Barack Obama era.

"It coincided also with the eruption of the first Black Lives Matter protest, where you start hearing these narratives about Trayvon Martin” – an unarmed 17-year-old African American boy shot and killed in Sanford, Florida by George Zimmerman, who was acquitted of his murder – “being a shady, suspicious individual wandering the streets.

"The way he was described, that sounds like one of the cowled figures from The Monk. So I started putting two and two together.

"I had no interest, honestly, in dealing with politics, in dealing with socio-economics, when I started my career. I wanted to just look at fiction and film and call out the ridiculousness and praise the stuff that was fantastic.

"But the profound regression that we've been seeing, both in the US and the UK, in terms of the politics, the racial ideologies, their migration ethos, has to be addressed, especially given that the fields I love so much are helping bolster support for these horrible ideas.”

While conversations about anti-Blackness tend to be found in books and museums, Maisha – who is attached to Indiana University Bloomington but her lecturing in the UK is sponsored by the British Academy’s Global Professorship fellowship – realised that gaming could be an effective way to get younger people learning about this particular form of racism.

She has just released Coded Black, a narrative-driven walking simulator game, currently available on PC, which “teaches the long, horrible, contradictory, and illogical history of anti-Blackness and its nightmarish consequences in the US and UK”.

Players can approach skull icons to learn about examples of racism and atrocities. By contrast, they can go to points of light to discover instances of resilience, finding out about figures such as British abolitionist Ignatius Sancho.

The game is designed to be mentally and emotionally difficult and draws from primary sources, historical records and scholarly analysis. There is also a companion website where players can learn more about the subject.

After all, Maisha is trying to show that for people who are subjected to racism every day, life itself is horror.

Speaking about her motivations, she says: "Let me find a way to remind people that what we see when we look at another Black death, when we watch George Floyd being suffocated to death, when we watch officers beat Tyre Nichols to death, when we read stories of a girl being subjected to a strip search while on her period in isolation, we recognise the horror that's already there.”

Maisha was the creator, designer, co-writer and lead researcher for the game, working with content editor and research assistant Mary Going, co-writer Desiree Reynolds, composer Brandon Tanner and Sheffield-based Human Studios, including lead developer Abby Hambleton, creative director Nick Bax and asset modeller Lucas Bax.

The grant for Maisha’s role at the University of Sheffield ends in July, so unless she can find a permanent position, she and her family will have no choice but to move back to the States – a proposition she is very concerned about because of the “terrifying” things happening in the US amid Donald Trump’s second presidency.

She refers to it starkly. "You just have to come up with contingency plans. In case something I teach gets me in trouble and I lose my job. In case I get arrested for whatever reason. In case I disappear.”

In Sheffield, she has found a city she loves for its friendliness and diversity.

“We stick together, not just because we're people of colour, not just because we're immigrants, we stick together because we're Sheffielders, right? I live out in Hillsborough. People don't bother us. People don't even stop to talk to us until they hear our accents. Then they’re like, ‘Oh wow, dude, your country's messed up’.

"So when the white nationalists had the nerve to try to turn up here last summer, the response was fantastic,” she says, referring to hundreds of counter-protestors who gathered in Barker's Pool.

She adds: “You don't cower, you don't quietly resist. You turn up to say: ‘No, this will not stand’. I love that. Sheffield is fantastic.”