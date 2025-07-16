Communication Specialist College Doncaster joins GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ cooking lesson attempt

Students and staff from Communication Specialist College Doncaster have taken part in a nationwide GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt to achieve the largest cooking lesson ever held.

Earlier this month, the college’s IT, Deaf Education Centre, and Catering departments came together to follow a live broadcast from Jamie Oliver’s Ministry of Food centre. The event brought together schools, colleges, businesses, and home cooks across the UK, all aiming to beat the current record of 6,778 participants, held by the Partnership for Health in Poland.

During the one-hour session, students learned how to make fresh pasta from scratch. Working under timed conditions, each participant successfully prepared a plate of pasta -15 in total - demonstrating teamwork, focus, and culinary skill.

Tracey Jamison, principal of Communication Specialist College Doncaster, said:

Left to Right - Vhon Prin, Molly Green, Chloe Colton from Communication Specialist College Doncaster taking part in the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ cooking lesson attempt

“We’re incredibly proud of our students and staff for taking part in this exciting challenge. It was a fantastic opportunity to learn a new skill, work together, and be part of something truly memorable.”

The college has now received confirmation from Jamie Oliver’s team that the record has officially been broken. The new record now stands at 10,515 participants.

Martin Logan, IT tutor, who coordinated the event at the college, added: “We did it! Thank you to everyone who took part and supported the event. Our 14 students and six staff members did an amazing job. It was a brilliant experience, and we’re thrilled to be part of a new world record. Certificates are on their way and will be handed out to all participants as soon as they arrive.”

This event is one of many enrichment opportunities offered at Communication Specialist College Doncaster, where students are encouraged to develop practical skills and confidence through inclusive, hands-on experiences.