Covid pandemic still casting long shadow over generation of children, report finds

The Centre for Young Lives’ annual ‘State of the Nation’ report has revealed that a number of measures of child vulnerability, including poverty, mental health and special educational needs (SEN), have worsened since the pandemic.

Former Children’s Commissioner Baroness Anne Longfield, the executive chair of the centre, said: “The promises to ‘build back better’ were broken, and the hope that children would be at the heart of post-Covid government thinking came to little.”

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has pledged to turn around “baked-in” educational

inequalities, to ensure young people from all backgrounds have a chance to “get on in life”.

But Ilkley-based Baroness Longfield said: “The Government has set out an ambitious agenda to break the link between background and opportunity, but this report lays bare the scale of the challenges so many children are facing.

Baroness Anne Longfield, former Children's Commissioner for England, pictured at her home in Ilkley.

“It shines a spotlight on the millions of children growing up with vulnerabilities in England – and how the Covid pandemic and the cost of living crisis continue to cast a long shadow over the life chances of many of our children and young people.”

One of the key areas the report found was “lost learning”, which refers to the rise in school suspensions, exclusions and absences.

It said in 2023-24 almost 1.5m youngsters were persistently absent from school, which is when you miss more than 10 per cent of lessons.

That is almost double the amount in 2018-19, the last full year before the pandemic.

More than 171,000 children were severely absent, almost triple the amount in 2018-19.

There were almost one million suspensions in 2023-24, more than double the number in the last full school year before Covid.

These problems are particularly acute in Yorkshire and the Humber. The latest data shows record levels of suspensions in the region, with 16.5 pupils per 100 getting suspended in 2023-24.

This is the second highest rate in England after the North East, and almost quadruple the level of 10 years earlier.

Bradford, Sheffield and Barnsley have some of the highest levels of suspensions and exclusions in the country.

Analysis from the Who is Losing Learning Coalition found that those with special educational needs (SEN) make up almost half of the suspensions.

While children on free school meals are four times more likely to be suspended.

Baroness Longfield added: “Over recent years, a scattergun approach, driven by budget cuts and the decimation of early support and youth services in the early 2010s, has left us with a creaking care system, a postcode lottery of Special Educational Needs support, children’s Mental Health services unfit for demand or purpose, and an education system straining with the increased demands outside of teaching.

“Childhood vulnerability and need has risen sharply in recent years across a range of measures, and without further reform, investment and intervention, these trends may continue to rise.”

Early Education Minister Stephen Morgan said: “Every moment in the classroom counts - but with almost one million suspensions in the 2023 academic year, the evidence is clear that this government’s inheritance was classrooms in chaos, with swathes of the next generation cut off from the opportunity to get on in life.