Major safeguarding measures including new fencing, vehicle and pedestrian gates, closed circuit television (CCTV) and more lighting are planned by one of Halifax’s most well known schools.

Crossley Heath School is planning the changes at the Grade II listed Skircoat Moor Road building in response to a health and safety report which says issues need tackling “urgently”.

They are needed to help keep out “unwanted persons” not just in school hours but out, including nights and weekends, according to the listed building consent application submitted to Calderdale Council.

Proposals include, in different places, automated vehicle gates, with integrated CCTV intercom access linked to the school’s reception, and pedestrian gates also with these links.

In one case existing cast iron gates are original to the school but are in such a condition that they can no longer be opened and closed on a daily basis, suffering minor damage to the hinges through various vehicle strikes, says a supporting report by planning consultants E3 Cube Ltd.

Low level fencing is planned on top of other boundary walls which currently do not include any, while a new rail fence at Skircoat Moor Road boundary, and new three metre high “weldmesh” fence is planned along some walling sections around the school.

New lighting plans to improve safety, with 30 bollard lights planned along the length of the main pathway.

CCTV cameras will be placed in several locations, some fitted on heritage style mounting poles.

The consultants’ report says: “The proposed works outlined are urgently required to eliminate urgent health and safety issues that have been highlighted from both the H&S auditor and subsequently from a detailed survey to identify the full extent of the matters raised, and to comply with Department for Education (DfE) guidelines.

“In this respect the proposals outlined represents the minimum acceptable scope of refurbishment works that will protect the school’s users and will restore original features, safeguarding the historic building into the future,” argue the supporting papers.

The proposed works represent a considerable investment by the governors, with a long-term strategy to maintain the school or future generations whilst maintaining the historic values of the building and surrounds.

“Without this investment the original features are at risk from further deterioration.

“If the works are not undertaken there is a serious risk of enforced closure and a serious risk to the health and safety of the building users.

“The proposed works will be designed and undertaken commensurate with the status of the building whilst retaining the existing features,” say the consultants.

Crossley Heath School was founded in 1864 as the Crossley and Porter Orphanage and is currently a foundation school.