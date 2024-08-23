Cyber Stars celebrate super GCSE results

Four gifted students at a Bradford school discovered they had all secured grade 7s (equivalent to an A) and above in their Computer Science GCSE today.

The 16-year-old Bradford Grammar School (BGS) pupils, Ruqaiyah Ali, Eloise Baker, Fiona Luo and Eliza Street were overjoyed with their grades in Computer Science having recently taken part in the prestigious Girls’ final of the national cybersecurity competition, CyberCenturion, where they made the top ten.

The competition was held by the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which has spent the past five years encouraging girls to explore their talents in the technological field and consider a career in the world of cyber security.

Along with their computing result, the girls achieved top grades across the board with all gaining grade 7s and above.

Cyber Stars Eloise (left), Ruqaiyah (middle) and Eliza (right)

Eloise Baker, of Bingley, who achieved six 8s and four 7s, said: “I’m feeling very proud today, especially with my 8 in computing.

“The school’s supported me since I joined in Year 7 and I’m really looking forward to continuing my passion for STEM subjects by remaining studying Computing alongside Business and German.”

Ruqaiyah Ali, of Bradford, was delighted with her six 9s, three 8s and one 7.

Said Ruqaiyah: “I was really surprised with my grades and didn’t think I’d do as well as I have. I’ve really enjoyed my time at Bradford Grammar School and love the extra-curricular opportunities, such as computer science competitions. The CyberCenturion is definitely the highlight of my time at BGS!”

Fellow student Fiona Luo, was also thrilled with her GCSE grades and secured ten 9s and one 8.

Fiona, of Eldwick, added: “I feel very proud of myself and all of the hard work has paid off. I’ve enjoyed BGS because I’ve really great friends and there’s a balance between academics and personal interests.

“Doing the CyberCenturion was fun because we could venture outside of school, work as a team with new people, and meet other girls who have an interest in computing and STEM subjects. I’m excited to progress my skills further at A-Level by studying Biology, Chemistry and Maths alongside English.”

Eliza Street, of Menston, also passionate about the world of Cyber security and technology, received an incredible set of results which were all 9s.

Said Eliza: “I was so nervous to open my envelope but I’m so relieved and very proud. Doing the Cyber competition has been challenging during GCSEs as we’ve had to miss lessons, but it was amazing to experience life outside of the curriculum.

“The teachers and the whole experience as a collective made me want to stay at BGS for my A-Levels. I’m excited to start studying Physics, Maths, Further Maths and Religious Studies.”

Simon Hinchcliffe, Headmaster at Bradford Grammar School, said: “We’re extremely proud of Ruqaiyah, Eliza, Eloise and Fiona for excelling across the board in their GCSEs and for their resilient attitudes and hard-working ethic.