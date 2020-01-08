Deadline for National Film and Television School courses in Yorkshire approaches - and no experience is necessary

Only a few days remain for young people who are hopeful of entering the screen industry to apply for courses in Yorkshire.

Six new craft courses in construction, lighting, grip, hair and make-up, costume and production assistant (scripted) are to be delivered by the National Film and Television School (NFTS) - one of the leading such institutions in the world - in partnership with Leeds College of Building, University Centre Leeds, Keighley College and more.

The courses are aimed at those aged 18 and over. Credit: Screen Yorkshire.

No experience is necessary and there are no course fees for students who are 18 on February 28 this year - applicants must be at least that age by that date - but the deadline for submissions is on Monday.

Students will be taught by industry professionals and helped with work placements and on-set experience.

Organisations involved are actively trying to address under-representation within the screen industries by encouraging people to apply whatever their background.

They say that training is an investment both for the candidate and the provider, so applicants must demonstrate "a clear commitment to achieving a high level of proficiency and dedication to the craft".

Sally Joynson, CEO at Screen Yorkshire. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Experts say the UK film and television industries are thriving, particularly in Yorkshire, contributing to the economy and creating thousands of jobs, resulting in a need for trained and qualified crew.

The courses have been designed by NFTS in response to industry needs, with each of these craft skills specifically identified by ScreenSkills as "in demand".

Screen Yorkshire chief executive Sally Joynson previously described the courses as a "win-win formula" for the region's screen industry.

With the support of the NFTS, all students will also take part in two boot camps designed to prepare them for the specific requirements of film and TV, such as their role within a department, set etiquette and the challenges of freelance life, including taxes, invoicing and networking.

The region’s film and TV sector has been invigorated in recent years, with Screen Yorkshire’s investment helping to deliver "unprecedented" growth in employment and turnover - more than double the rate of any other region in the UK, the Leeds-based agency has said previously.

The deadline for applications is Monday January 13.

For full application details and guidelines, prospective students should go to: https://www.screenyorkshire.co.uk/craftcourses