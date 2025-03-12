Delta Academies Trust students journey to Rome for immersive Latin experience

Garforth Academy students at The Colosseum.

Students taking GCSE Latin at four of the region’s schools had lessons brought to life in a trip to Rome.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The party included 53 young people from Darton Academy in Barnsley, De Warenne in Conisbrough, Garforth in Leeds and The Vale in Brigg, North Lincolnshire.

The four-day residential trip to the Italian capital took place thanks to support from The Latin Excellence Programme and funding from The Department for Education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each student is in their second year of studying GCSE Latin Language and Civilisation, the first to do so at any of their academies.

Students from Barnsley's Darton Academy visit The Vatican.

All agreed it had been an unforgettable opportunity to experience history firsthand in the Eternal City.

The visit was organised by Claire Hill, Latin and French Lead at Knottingley-based Delta Academies Trust, responsible for the four academies.

She said: “It was a jam-packed adventure which brought Roman history to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The trip was a journey through time, with students standing in the mighty Colosseum, wandering the ruins of the Roman Forum, and marvelling at the grandeur of the Pantheon.

The party of students and staff on the Spanish Steps in Rome.

“The group also explored the National Roman Museum and the Baths of Diocletian, uncovering ancient artifacts that deepened their appreciation of Roman civilisation.

“Every moment spent in the heart of Rome was a powerful immersion into the past.”

Claire said the educational trip included time to experience the beauty of modern Rome too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Students and staff enjoyed breathtaking views at Villa Borghese Park, relaxed in the lively Piazza Navona, and indulged in endless servings of authentic Italian gelato.”

The group walked more than 80,000 steps throughout the trip, with each evening’s meal enjoyed at a different restaurant.

Students loved the experience.

Will, from Garforth Academy, said: A highlight for me was the Colosseum. It was truly awe-inspiring.

“Studying Latin has been a unique and enjoyable experience. I’m so glad I said yes to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver, from Darton Academy, said: “This trip was very educational as it allowed me to understand the foundation and history of Rome as a city.”

“Seeing all of the old buildings with all the detail helped me understand how Rome was able to thrive as a city and as a capital.”

Lydia also described the trip as “amazing”.

“I’d love to do it again if they give me an opportunity to,” she said. “It also helped with my learning of the foundations of Rome.”

Ella, from De Warenne, described it as a “great experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think that studying Latin is very fun and something not a lot of people can do," she said.

Alisha, who’s at The Vale, said: “I really enjoyed the trip to Rome as I found it aided my Latin studies.

“My favourite parts were the Colosseum and the Pantheon as they really emphasised the skill and grand scale of Roman buildings.”

While the four academies have been at Latin Conferences held at the Trust’s head office in Knottingley, the trip was the first opportunity for students to connect beyond the classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire said: “The experience was embraced wholeheartedly by all, with students forging new friendships and showing great respect for staff and fellow travellers.

“This was my first time organising a multi-academy trip, and it was an incredibly rewarding experience.

“The expertise of seasoned staff from four different academies played a crucial role in ensuring everything ran seamlessly.”

Two representatives from PGL Beyond accompanied the group to observe the trip and explore ways to enhance school travel experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Holmes, Senior Director of Modern Foreign Languages at Delta Academies Trust, said it had been the first time a multi-academy trip of this kind had been undertaken.

She said: “In my 33 years of teaching, this is the best trip I have ever been on.

“The students' behaviour was exemplary. The staff were outstanding, sharing the responsibility to ensure everything flowed seamlessly.

“The PGL staff were amazed by the teamwork and unity of the eight staff members, which I believe is a testament to the 'Delta MFL' team spirit and the additional camaraderie the programme has built between our Latin teachers and Claire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacy Barks, Manager at PGL Beyond, thanked the Trust for the “incredible opportunity” to join the trip with colleague Kate Astley.

“It was inspiring to witness the power of multi-school travel and seamless collaboration among staff, led by the exceptional Claire Hill.

“The staff’s calm and resilient management of Rome’s unpredictability was a testament to the strong culture of collaboration and dedication to excellence that Delta Academies Trust instils.

“Every staff member was deeply committed to providing the best opportunities for each pupil, creating an atmosphere of respect, growth, and mutual support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pupils, in turn, displayed confidence, politeness, and an openness to new experiences.

“It was clear they felt safe, supported, and proud to be part of the Delta Academies Trust community.