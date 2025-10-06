A derelict former children’s home could be turned into 47 homes under expanded plans for the site.

Bramham House near Wetherby could be redeveloped if planning permission is agreed with Leeds City Council.

The building on Freely Lane would be demolished to make way for 25 flats and 22 houses.

The main facade of the 19th century building, which has stood empty for decades, would be re-built as part of the scheme.

Developer Bramham House Ltd first proposed 38 homes for the site when pre-application plans were presented to councillors in August.

A design report by architects Vincent and Partners said the building, previously used as an ambulance station, was in a deteriorating and unstable state.

It said: “The roof coverings are largely missing and structural elements appear to be in poor condition.

“Chimneys are generally in poor condition with missing or damaged masonry.”

Talks were first held over the redevelopment of the site in spring 2024, the report said.

It was already allocated for housing by the council and a public consultation on the plans was held in March this year.

The report said: “The overall feedback was that the proposals described in the revised scheme were welcomed.”

Leeds City Council will consider an application for full planning permission.

Plans for the building of a care home at the site were previously approved in 2020.

The current plans include a new pedestrian route to the site and the expansion of Freely Lane to make room for more traffic.