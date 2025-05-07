Early Years Education in 2025: Navigating growth, challenges and innovation

The landscape of early years education in the UK is undergoing significant transformation in 2025, marked by ambitious government initiatives, evolving educational approaches and pressing challenges that demand attention.

Government Initiatives and Expansion Efforts

In a bid to enhance early childhood education, the UK government has launched a substantial expansion of school-based nurseries. As of April 2025, 300 new nurseries have been approved, aiming to provide thousands of additional places for children from nine months old. This move is part of a broader strategy to increase accessibility and affordability of early years education for families across the country. ​

Complementing this expansion, a £75 million Early Years Expansion Grant has been allocated to local authorities for the 2025–2026 period. This funding is intended to support early years providers in delivering the final phase of expanded entitlements for working parents, ensuring that the increased demand for childcare places is met effectively. ​

Addressing Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND)

Despite these positive developments, the sector faces significant challenges, particularly in supporting children with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND). A recent survey by the National Association of Head Teachers revealed that 98% of school leaders feel they lack the necessary resources to meet the needs of SEND pupils.

This shortfall is especially pronounced in early education settings, where the demand for specialist support has surged without a corresponding increase in funding or staffing. ​

Innovative Approaches: The Rise of Forest Schools

Amid these challenges, innovative educational models like Forest Schools are gaining traction. These programs emphasise outdoor and nature-based learning, fostering resilience and a connection to the natural environment.

By integrating hands-on activities with the Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) curriculum, Forest Schools offer a holistic approach to child development.​

Parental Engagement and School Readiness

A critical aspect of early years education is ensuring children are prepared for the transition to formal schooling. However, a recent study highlighted a disconnect between parents and educators regarding school readiness.

While 90% of parents believe their children are ready for school, only 33% of teachers agree. Educators have reported concerns about children's basic skills, such as toilet training and the ability to use cutlery, suggesting a need for increased parental engagement and clearer communication about school readiness expectations. ​

Looking Ahead

As the UK continues to invest in early years education, balancing expansion with quality and inclusivity remains paramount.

