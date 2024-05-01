East Ayton Community Primary School, Scarborough: Primary school told to improve by Ofsted now branded good by inspectors
East Ayton Community Primary School in Scarborough has been rated as ‘good’ following an Ofsted inspection. The primary school, on Moor Lane, East Ayton, was described by inspectors as a place of “high aspiration and celebration”.
East Ayton Community Primary School was last inspected in November 2021 when Ofsted said it ‘requires improvement’.
School leaders were commended for the effective improvements they had made to the quality of the “ambitious and well-planned” curriculum.
However, it was noted that in “less well-developed subjects further work is required to ensure that lessons are matched fully to leaders’ ambitious aims”.
Inspectors also said that published outcomes “do not reflect the current quality of the curriculum and teaching in this school”.
Lisa Nellist, who became the headteacher of East Ayton Primary School two years ago, said: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to our pupils, families, staff, governors and North Yorkshire Council for their unwavering commitment and determination in supporting the school in moving forwards.
“The Ofsted report is undoubtedly positive and we are extremely proud of our achievements. Our commitment is to provide the highest quality of education, care and an opportunity for each child at our school to achieve their personal goals and make dreams come true.
“We will continue to grow and develop further as a school and have the highest expectations and ambition for everyone at East Ayton.”
A report on the inspection which took place earlier this year, found that pupils’ special educational needs were “carefully considered” and inspectors welcomed the volunteering and “democratically elected school councillor” schemes as positive influences.
However, Ofsted said that the school’s governors were “unable to support and challenge the school knowledgeably” and called for improvements to be made.
North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Amanda Newbold, praised the work that had been undertaken in improving the education of pupils.
She said: “The improved Ofsted result demonstrates the great progress made by partnership working and the commitment we all have to securing a high standard of education for our children and young people in North Yorkshire. Well done and congratulations.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.