East Ayton Community Primary School in Scarborough has been rated as ‘good’ following an Ofsted inspection. The primary school, on Moor Lane, East Ayton, was described by inspectors as a place of “high aspiration and celebration”.

East Ayton Community Primary School was last inspected in November 2021 when Ofsted said it ‘requires improvement’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School leaders were commended for the effective improvements they had made to the quality of the “ambitious and well-planned” curriculum.

East Ayton Primary School in Scarborough

However, it was noted that in “less well-developed subjects further work is required to ensure that lessons are matched fully to leaders’ ambitious aims”.

Inspectors also said that published outcomes “do not reflect the current quality of the curriculum and teaching in this school”.

Lisa Nellist, who became the headteacher of East Ayton Primary School two years ago, said: “I would like to offer my sincere thanks to our pupils, families, staff, governors and North Yorkshire Council for their unwavering commitment and determination in supporting the school in moving forwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Ofsted report is undoubtedly positive and we are extremely proud of our achievements. Our commitment is to provide the highest quality of education, care and an opportunity for each child at our school to achieve their personal goals and make dreams come true.

“We will continue to grow and develop further as a school and have the highest expectations and ambition for everyone at East Ayton.”

A report on the inspection which took place earlier this year, found that pupils’ special educational needs were “carefully considered” and inspectors welcomed the volunteering and “democratically elected school councillor” schemes as positive influences.

However, Ofsted said that the school’s governors were “unable to support and challenge the school knowledgeably” and called for improvements to be made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s assistant director for education and skills, Amanda Newbold, praised the work that had been undertaken in improving the education of pupils.