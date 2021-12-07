East Riding College principal Mike Welsh set to retire next Spring

East Riding College principal Mike Welsh is pictured with chair of governors Kerri Harold. Photo submitted

During his four-and-a-half years in the position, Mr Welsh led the college through a very successful merger with TEC Partnership and raised quality and standards, achieving a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating.

He has overseen a number of significant developments including the construction of a brand new Institute of Technology at the college’s Flemingate campus.

Under his leadership, the college has been recognised as a high performing provider by both OfSTED and the QAA; led ERC with a values-driven, community focus through a national pandemic; and secured its continued future success as part of TEC Partnership.

Kerri Harold, chair of governors, said: “We wish Mike all the best for his retirement and thank him for his significant contribution to the FE sector, as well as his amazing work at the college.

“He leaves us in an excellent position to move forward with exciting plans for further growth and to meet the challenge of delivering future skills across East Riding and the Humber.”

Me Welsh said: “It has been my privilege and an honour to lead ERC on our journey over the past four years, initially as principal and chief executive and since our ground-breaking merger with TEC Partnership, as principal.

“There is never a good time to leave and always so much to stay for, but on deep reflection with my family, we have decided that the time is right for me to retire. I have given the FE sector, that I care so passionately about, many years of service. It is now time for us to focus on writing our next chapter.

“I would like to thank my colleagues, governors, learners, partners and businesses for making East Riding College the positive, caring and ambitious place that it is.