A Sheffield nursery has announced “with great sadness” it will permanently close in two weeks time.

Ecclesall Pre-School on Ringinglow Road says its last day be on February 10 before shutting down after 54 years in business.

In a post to their Facebook page on January 24, the pre-school’s team said they have struggled to recruit staff to the point they will not have enough members to “run safely” after the half term. However, they also aimed criticism as “underfunding” in the early years sector.

The post reads: “It is with great sadness that Ecclesall Pre-School Committee confirm the pre-school will be permanently closing after 54 years serving the local community.

“Like so many settings across the sector, recruitment and retention of qualified staff has been a challenge for some time but we are now in the position where after half term we will not have enough staff to run safely, legally and to the standards we wish to deliver. This is despite our best efforts to recruit.

“While we have been careful to leave politics out of the decision-making process, the reality is that the early years sector is very underfunded and this contributes to many problems, including the ability to adequately staff settings. As a setting that gets over three quarters of its income from government funding, this affects us significantly.

“We would like to thank all of our families and supporters, but would especially like to thank our current staff team who have showed tremendous professionalism under very difficult circumstances in the past few weeks. We are so grateful for you all.

“We are so sorry, all involved have fought hard to keep going over a number of difficult years but this time our efforts were not enough. Thank you to everyone who had supported us."

Dozens of parents have offered their condolences on the post.

The pre-school was rated ‘Good’ in all areas at its last Ofsted visit in 2018, where inspectors said staff were “caring, friendly and form warm relationships with children”.

Karen Gardner said: “I’ve never come across another childcare setting anywhere near your standard.”