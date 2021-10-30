Emily Brown, a pupil at Hall Cross Academy, in Doncaster, was crowned the winner of Voices for a Green Future competition.

Her winning speech will be premiered in a film to be played to world leaders at COP26.Simon Swain, principal of Hall Cross Academy, said: “We are so proud of Emily’s achievement. Although an incredibly quiet and reserved student, her speech was inspirational and powerful and is sure to have a real impact on all that hear it.

“It is brilliant to see a member of the Hall Cross Academy with such a passionate voice about the future of our world, making a difference and taking action.”

Emily Brown's speech will be broadcast at the COP26 event

The competition which is run by National Grid saw hundreds of children submit their entries.

Emily was chosen as one of four winners by a panel of judges including TV presenter Helen Skelton, chief engineer of National Grid David Wright and MP’s Ruth Jones and Phillip Dunne.

National Grid, a Principal Partner for COP26, launched the Voices for a Green Future competition to give young people a voice on climate change, calling on kids aged seven to 15 to answer how they would solve the climate crisis if they were in charge of the country.

David Wright said: “Climate change impacts us all, but it is our children’s futures that will be most affected by the decisions we make today so it’s vital that their voices are heard.

“National Grid is at the centre of efforts to get Great Britain to net zero, so we were excited and inspired to hear such informed and passionate ideas from young people across the country.

“The ideas presented by the winners show this generation are the energy problem-solvers of tomorrow.”

Emily’s speech will include ideas such as growing foods at home and switching to electric vehicles.

She will call on UK citizens to calculate their carbon footprint yearly and hope that it will force people to recognise the impact they have on the world.