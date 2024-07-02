An empty office building off one of Bradford’s busiest roads could be converted into a school if a West Yorkshire based education provider’s plans are approved.

Pivot Academy, which has schools in Kirklees and Leeds, and has just submitted a planning application to open a school off Canal Road, on the edge of Bradford city centre.

The school, which would provide education for pupils with special educational needs or have struggled in mainstream schools, would be created in the former Uni Express offices on Kings Gate – next to the Ibis Budget hotel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trust says the school would have 70 pupils, and create 30 jobs.

Canal Road School

The application also includes an outdoor games area next to the building and a car park including four EV charging bays.

It will also include a taxi drop off area, with the application saying around 20 per cent of pupils will travel to and from the school by taxi.

The company’s application says: “Pivot Academy offer schooling for learners with complex social, emotional, mental health and other associated needs. They offer educational pathways which reflect the individual needs of the students, that helps them to achieve their potential, and equip them for a successful life beyond school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offices have been unoccupied for a period of time and during this time has been actively marketed for office use.

“The proposed school will provide for KS3 and KS4 pupils who have struggled in previous schools, and pupils with special educational needs, who often have gaps in learning. The school’s focus is on ensuring the wellbeing of the pupils and encouraging learning outcomes that other academic institutions have not managed to achieve.”

The application points out the office building is in an area of the city where employment use would usually be encouraged over other uses, such as schools.

But the academy argues the school will create as many jobs as if the building remained as office space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds: “Without suitable accommodation being made available to Pivot Academies, the needs of children in Bradford will not be met and their potential contribution to society will not be realised.

“It is vitally important that alternative education providers have the space they need to meet locally arising needs – without this both the applicant and the Council are failing some of the most vulnerable people in society.”