Engineering scholarship sets student Sam on career path

Sam Yarker, the first recipient of the Materials Processing Institute’s (MPI) Carol Patton Engineering Scholarship, is already gaining valuable hands-on experience while contributing to cutting-edge technologies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old, who is studying to become a Clean Energy Technician at Redcar and Cleveland College, is making the most of the opportunity and is involved in several projects, including the development of advanced industrial furnace systems and research into sustainable cement and concrete.

Sam, from Middlesbrough, who hopes to progress onto a mechanical engineering apprenticeship, believes the scholarship is a vital stepping stone in his career development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to build on what I’m learning at college and apply it in a real engineering environment,” he said. “Studying mechanical engineering in the classroom is one thing but seeing it work in practice makes a huge difference.

Sam Yarker pictured at the Materials Processing Institute

“I’ve enjoyed being part of the various project teams and learning how different engineering functions work together. I’ve always loved the hands-on side of engineering, and this experience has confirmed that it’s the right path for me.”

The scholarship, launched earlier this year in partnership with Redcar and Cleveland College, is named in honour of Carol Patton, a trailblazer in the steel industry who recently retired as MPI’s Director of Business Services following a distinguished career that began at the age of 16.

“This scholarship supports young people to discover and grow into their potential, and I’m thrilled to see it already making a positive impact through Sam,” said Ms Patton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The initiative supports students who are combining academic study with practical experience across mechanical, electrical and instrumentation engineering at MPI’s Middlesbrough campus.

Dave Thompson, Project Lead at Redcar and Cleveland College, said: “This scholarship offers an incredible opportunity for Sam, as a full-time student, to see the knowledge and skills he is learning in the classroom, applied to real working projects being delivered at the Materials Processing Institute.

“For Sam, and future beneficiaries of the Carol Patton Engineering Scholarship, this will no doubt help to shape and propel his future career, while also delivering a unique opportunity to build industry links and gain valuable experience alongside his academic studies.”

Terry Walsh, CEO of the Materials Processing Institute, said the scholarship was a fitting way to honour Carol Patton’s legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This scholarship is a fitting tribute to Carol’s legacy – one that celebrates hard work, lifelong learning, and a passion for helping others succeed,” he said. “Sam is a deserving first recipient, and we’re proud to support him as he begins his engineering career. By investing in young talent, we’re helping to shape the future of innovation and industry.”

The scholarship is part of MPI’s commitment to the Industrial Cadets programme, which was inspired by His Majesty King Charles III and is delivered by the Engineering Development Trust. It offers structured, high-quality workplace experiences for young people interested in STEM careers.