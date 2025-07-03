Every child in Barnsley to get up to £100 for school uniforms in £2.8m council plan
Under new plans set to be approved by Cabinet on July 9, all families living in the borough , regardless of income, will receive a voucher worth £50 per primary school-aged child and £100 per secondary school-aged child. The support is automatic and non-means-tested, aimed at easing the financial pressure many face at the start of the school year.
Vouchers will be distributed via Post Offices ahead of the new academic year. Children will be eligible even if they attend school outside Barnsley, as long as they live within the borough’s boundary and pay council tax to Barnsley Council.
In total, around 34,000 children are expected to benefit from the school uniform support.
As part of the same initiative, the council will also provide free study support packs to every Year 11 student in a Barnsley school this September.
Each pack will include revision books, a power bank, wireless headphones, notebooks, stationery, and wellbeing resources such as a reusable water bottle and contacts for mental health support. Around 3,000 pupils will receive packs, with tailored versions for students in specialist settings.
Councillor Trevor Cave, cabinet spokesperson for children’s services, said: “By providing support with school uniform costs and providing all Year 11 pupils with support packs, we’re helping approximately 37,000 children and young people prepare for the new school year and giving them the tools they need to succeed.
“We know that the start of a new school year can be a financially challenging time for families, which is why this practical support is so important, making sure that our families have more money in their pockets.
“We’re committed to removing barriers to education, so every child is supported to attend school every day with the opportunity to thrive, reach their full potential and be healthy, confident, and inspired to learn.”
These investments are part of Barnsley’s wider effort to give every child and young person a strong foundation, and are funded by one-off additional money secured through an improved government settlement for 2025/26.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.