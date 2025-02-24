Every Yorkshire school taking part in new free breakfast club pilot

The first schools to offer free breakfast clubs for pupils as part of the Government’s flagship scheme have been named ahead of a trial of the programme.

Some 750 state schools with primary-aged children from every region of England have been selected to join the pilot, which is expected to run from April before a national rollout.

The schools chosen for the trial are expected to offer a free breakfast to all pupils and at least 30 minutes of childcare before school.

The £7 million “early adopters” scheme – which will test the delivery of the programme ahead of a wider national rollout in England – was announced at Labour’s party conference last September.

It is expected to run until July before being expanded as soon as possible.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the clubs would help to break the link “between background and success” for families “all over the country”.

“Alongside our plans to roll out school-based nurseries and get thousands more children school-ready, this Government is delivering the reforms needed to give every child, wherever they grow up, the best start in life,” she said.

The headteachers’ union welcomed the expansion of breakfast clubs, which some schools already run, but expressed concerns that funding would fall short of the cost.

The Government is launching a free breakfast club trial at some schools in Yorkshire | (Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

“It will be crucial that these concerns are addressed before the programme is rolled out across the country to ensure that it does not place further pressure on already strained school budgets, and that children and families can fully reap the benefits,” said Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT.

The full list of schools taking part in Yorkshire:

– Summerfields Primary Academy

– Shawlands Primary School

– Brierley Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

– Armthorpe Shaw Wood Academy

– Carr Lodge Academy

– Edenthorpe Hall Primary Academy

– Bentley High Street Primary School

– Edlington Victoria Academy

– Rosedale Primary School

– Park Primary School

– Bawtry Mayflower Primary School

– Coleridge Primary

– Brookfield Junior Academy

– Totley All Saints Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary School

– High Green Primary School

– Carfield Primary School

– Dixons Marchbank Primary

– Dixons Manningham Academy

– Copthorne Primary School

– The Academy At St. James

– Beckfoot Priestthorpe Primary School & Nursery

– Baildon Glen Primary School

– Dixons Music Primary

– Lady Royd Primary School

– Ben Rhydding Primary School

– Co-op Academy Delius

– Scout Road Academy

– Trinity Academy St Peter’s

– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy

– Luddenden CofE School

– Cornholme Junior, Infant and Nursery School

– Elland Church of England (Voluntary Aided) Junior, Infant and Nursery School

– Scissett Middle School

– Field Lane Junior Infant and Nursery School

– St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy

– Manorfield Infant and Nursery School

– Batley Grammar School

– Scapegoat Hill Junior and Infant School

– Kippax Ash Tree Primary School

– Christ Church Upper Armley Church of England Primary School

– Cockburn Haigh Road Academy

– Micklefield Church of England Primary Academy

– Dixons Trinity Chapeltown

– Robin Hood Primary School

– Bankside Primary School

– Park Spring Primary School

– Bramley St Peter’s Church of England Primary School

– Carr Manor Community School

– Darrington Church of England Primary School

– Featherstone North Featherstone Junior and Infant School

– Longhill Primary School

– Maybury Primary School

– Neasden Primary School

– Kingswood Parks Primary School

– St Vincent’s Voluntary Catholic Academy

– St Mary Queen of Martyrs VC Academy

– Endsleigh Holy Child VC Academy

– St Nicholas Primary School

– Thorpepark Academy

– Ings Primary School

– St Charles Voluntary Catholic Academy

– Broadacre Primary School

– Ganton School

East Riding of Yorkshire

– Our Lady and St Peter Catholic Primary School A Catholic Voluntary Academy

– St Mary’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy

– North Cave Church of England Primary School

– Newport Primary School

– Welton Primary School

– Leven Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

– Bugthorpe Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

– Willerby Carr Lane Primary School

– Riverside Special School

– Leyburn Primary School

– Riverside School, Tadcaster

– Saxton Church of England Primary School

– St George’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy

– St Peter’s Catholic Primary School – a Catholic voluntary academy

– Linton-on-Ouse Primary School

– Sheriff Hutton Primary School

– Giggleswick Primary School

– Leavening Community Primary School

– Ingleby Greenhow Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

– Ruswarp Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

– Fylingdales Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

– Sharow Church of England Primary School

– Askrigg Voluntary Controlled Primary School

– Long Preston Endowed Voluntary Aided Primary School

– Springwater School

– St Paul’s Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School

– Pennyman Primary Academy

– St Bernadette’s Catholic Primary School

Redcar and Cleveland

– Skelton Primary School

– New Marske Primary School

– Overfields Primary School

– Lockwood Primary School

Stockton-on-Tees

– Prior’s Mill CofE Primary School

– Ingleby Mill Primary School

– Holy Trinity Rosehill CofE Voluntary Aided Primary School

– Ash Trees Academy