Father blasts school's 'snotty' response after picking up his daughter in a gorilla costume
Chris Napthine donned the ape outfit to meet his daughter, Addie, on Friday (Jul 18) but was shocked when he later received a 'snotty' text message.
The 47-year-old, who went to Hertford Vale C Of E Primary School in the village of Staxton, in North Yorkshire, has since branded the school's response 'ridiculous'.
It was seven-year-old Addie's last day of Year 2 when Mr Napthine decided to don the gorilla suit as a bit of fun.
The father-of-two, a self-employed horse dentist and farmer, said: "It's a little village school and I live just opposite it. I went there, my son went there and now my little girl does.
"I was just trying to embarrass her. She's always saying, 'Dad, please don't embarrass me'. The other day I put a horse's head on, so on the last day of school I put on a gorilla outfit.
"Then, I got this snotty text off the school, saying it's a 'serious safeguarding issue'."
The text, shared by Mr Napthine, read: "Please do not come into school in a costume or mask. This is a serious safeguarding issue. It has also upset some of the children & caused concern for adults."
But Mr Napthine said he sees nothing wrong with his prank - labelling the school 'woke' for its stance.
He added: "How is that a safeguarding issue? Where is it going to end? Are the kids not going to be allowed to dress up? I really didn't like the way they worded it.
"I was just trying to have a bit of a laugh, but the school have taken it dead serious. I messaged them back, but they didn't reply. I just thought it was ridiculous. Safeguarding is about the safety of the kids.
"A dad in a gorilla outfit is not a safeguarding issue - let alone a 'serious' one. I've had lots of messages of support, saying: 'What on Earth is this country coming to? A kid can identify as a cat but a dad can't dress up as a gorilla'.
"That's what dads do: embarrass their daughters. I'm always playing jokes and messing about. It's just a bit woke."
The school has been contacted for comment.
