Focus-Trust’s Claire Chidzey-Carn leads the way in inclusive, impactful school governance

Claire Chidzey-Carn, Head of Governance at Focus-Trust, is being recognised for her outstanding leadership in strengthening governance across the Trust’s 15 primary academies in the North West and West Yorkshire.

Since joining Focus-Trust, Claire has redefined what effective governance looks like, ensuring every layer, from Trustees to local governors, feels empowered, informed, and connected to the heart of each school community.

Claire’s role is pivotal in facilitating robust governance and compliance across the Trust, helping Trustees fulfil their legal duties through a shared moral purpose. Her strategic oversight ensures that every decision is grounded in the Trust’s values and incorporates meaningful collaboration with all stakeholders to fulfil the charitable aims of the organisation.

Upon joining Focus-Trust, Claire immediately led a comprehensive review of the Trust’s delegation structures, aligning responsibilities at all levels and clarifying roles. She championed relationship-building between governance tiers, Trustees, school governors, and stakeholders, creating a deeply collaborative environment where community voices are genuinely heard.

All 14 of Focus-Trust’s most recent Ofsted reports have praised governance—a remarkable testament to her work. Claire has also been shortlisted for “Governance Professional of the Year,” for the MAT Excellence Awards highlighting her national influence in the sector.

Looking ahead, Claire is focused on developing the next generation of governance leaders through a new Chair Development Programme and driving more diverse representation to ensure boards reflect the communities they serve.

Claire also acknowledges sector-wide challenges, particularly in recruiting and retaining skilled governors, and in helping local boards understand their influence and value their impact in a Multi-Academy Trust structure.

Commenting on her journey at Focus-Trust so far, Claire said: “My goal is to ensure we have strong structures and clear delegation, but also that people feel supported and valued.

“Governors don’t just know the names of the schools, they know their values, their contexts, and the communities they serve.

“At Focus-Trust, our values are lived out and I’ve been able to see how deeply relationships matter.

“Governance is most effective when people feel heard and supported.”

Focus-Trust is always looking for individuals who want to support their local community through school governance. If you’re passionate about education and want to bring your experience to the table, find out more about becoming a governor: https://www.focus-trust.co.uk/Our_Trust/Trust-Governance/