Forestry traineeship opens at Harewood House for young people with a passion for trees

The programme at Harewood House is now accepting applications for people from 18 to 30-year-olds as it enters its eighth year.

The placement is designed for those who have not worked within forestry or arboriculture before so no previous experience is necessary, just a passion for trees and woodlands and a commitment to starting a career in the sector.

The successful candidate will get the opportunity to work across the estate’s 800 acres of woodland set within the beautiful countryside between Leeds and Harrogate. The trainee will work with a skilled team of foresters, gaining experience in woodland management and tree care. Apply here.

Funded by The ALA Green Charitable Trust, Forestry Roots seeks to provide opportunities for those who’ve faced barriers to gaining employment, while tackling the widening skills gap in UK forestry. Each trainee will receive 20 days of hands-on training worth up to £2,000, professional development and workplace experience that culminates in a Level 2 Forestry qualification.

Applications are opening at a time when young people are finding it increasingly difficult to secure employment. Statistics released last month by the ONS show youth unemployment has jumped from 12.8 to 14.6 per cent in the past year alone.

In light of this worrying trend, Becky Wilkinson, Learning & Outreach Manager for the RFS, says schemes like Forestry Roots are “more vital than ever”.

“Youth unemployment rates are rising, showing that young people are struggling to get employment, particularly if they are from an economically disadvantaged background,” she said.

“Many young people are keen to enter the forestry sector and follow a wide variety of fulfilling careers. Forestry Roots is about believing in people who aren't in our sector yet but will be valuable assets with the right training and support.”

What sets Forestry Roots placements apart from other entry-level roles is its personalised approach. Trainees will receive regular mentoring and coaching from the Royal Forestry Society’s careers adviser, who will support them through the traineeship and help with their future career progression.

Alison Dinnie, Careers Advisor for the RFS, said: "Forestry Roots is so impactful because each trainee is treated as an individual. The personalised mentoring helps to tailor the traineeship even further.

“By having a dedicated person that they can turn to for support, advice and mentoring really can make the difference between them giving up or being successful and finding employment in forestry or arboriculture after the traineeship.”