Free, state-funded school breakfasts are now here for pupils at hundreds of primary schools across the country.

The Government plans to roll out free school breakfast clubs in every state primary school in England, just one of many school-focused policies in Labour’s extensive education portfolio. In late February, it announced 750 primary schools across England that had been selected as early adopters of the new programme, which it expects to save parents up to £450 per year.

For many of the schools piloting the new clubs, they were set to roll out from the start of the 2024/25 school year’s summer term. This began on April 22 for most areas, meaning that from Tuesday, participating schools will be serving up wheat bisks, porridge, fresh fruit, and yoghurt - and hosting morning activities like arts and crafts, educational puzzles, and reading.

Although concerns have been raised in some corners, including that funding for the scheme may not cover the cost, one education expert believes it could have big long-term benefits on children’s performance, development, and behaviour - so long as the initiative is properly funded and sustained. Former teacher Lucy Kirkham, now the head of STEM at online revision platform SaveMyExams, has shared some of the positives she expects to see in the classroom and beyond.

Here’s what she had to say:

1. Boosting behaviour in the classroom

Ms Kirkham said that this initiative won’t just ensure that no child starts school hungry, but could also significantly improve both performance and behaviour in the classroom. “We’re all taught from a young age that breakfast is the most important meal of the day - it boosts energy, memory, and concentration,” she said.

“When a child regularly misses out on breakfast, it affects their brain function and ability to learn effectively. With the Government’s rollout of free breakfast clubs in 750 schools, this initiative has the potential to enhance student well-being, support cognitive development, and contribute to better academic outcomes over time,” she continued.

2. Driving up exam performance

The programme could positively impact young people all the way through to when they sit their secondary school exams, Ms Kirkham said. Research by the Cambridge Centre for Evaluation and Monitoring suggests that the quality of learning a child experiences from as early as their Reception years can have a lasting impact on GCSE outcomes.

“The direct benefits of free breakfast clubs on children's brain function, behaviour, and concentration starting from as young as four years old, will help set them up for better academic results by the time they reach sixteen,” she said.

“In the short term, breakfast clubs offer children a nutritious start to their school day and a chance to engage in learning activities and play. In the long term, however, they’ve been shown to boost children’s reading, writing, and maths skills by an average of two months, ultimately enhancing their future opportunities.”

3. Helping to slash screen time

“While the Government's estimate that free breakfast clubs will save working families £450 a year is impressive, the impact on children's social development is even more significant,” Ms Kirkham added.

A 2024 report published by Parliament’s Education Select Committee found that young people’s screen time has shot up in recent years, a whopping 52% between 2020 and 2022. Almost all children in England had a smartphone by age 12, and one in four used it in a way that was consistent with behavioural addiction.

“Free breakfast clubs provide children with the regular chance to enjoy their first meal of the day around a table, fostering conversation, social interaction, and play with their peers and school staff,” she continued.

Many of the new clubs were also poised to offer learning or social activities for the children in attendance. “This is more important than ever, especially as more children are spending time on screens before 9am.”

