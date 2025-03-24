A school which has almost 300 pupils is set to close in just four months, devastated parents of pupils have been told.

Fulneck School is a Moravian boarding school in Leeds which opened in 1919 according to the government website.

On Monday March 24, parents were told the school will close on July 8 – less than four months away.

“Despite the dedicated efforts of the school and the Fulneck Trustees to sustain pupil numbers, a continued decline in enrolment, combined with rising operational costs, has made it increasingly challenging to maintain financial viability”, parents were told in a letter on Monday.

The letter continued: “Following a comprehensive strategic review and the exploration of all possible alternatives, the Trustees have made the difficult decision to plan for the school's closure. We understand that this announcement will be distressing for our pupils, parents, staff, and the wider school community.

“The Trustees, Board of Governors and the school are committed to ensuring that the school year finishes as planned, with all teaching continuing until the end of the school year and pupils completing public and internal examinations as intended.

“We are also committed to ensure a smooth transition for all affected and will offer support to our pupils, parents, and staff throughout this process.

“We sincerely thank our school community for its dedication and support over the years.”

The announcement has sent shockwaves through the local community of Pudsey.

In a statement released on Facebook, councillors Simon and Dawn Seary said they would assist any affected parents.

They continued: “We are absolutely shocked and devastated to hear the news that Fulneck School will be closing at the end of this academic year. This is an incredibly sad day for the pupils, staff, and wider school community who have made Fulneck such a special place for generations.

“With over 250 years of history coming to an end, this loss will be deeply felt by so many. Students are losing their school, dedicated staff face uncertainty, and families now have to navigate difficult transitions. My thoughts are with everyone affected during this incredibly difficult time.”

Many took to social media to share their devastation.

Jane Hanson said: “So sad to read this, we have such happy memories memories of Fulneck it was a big part of our lives.”